NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates Out, Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the fresh schedule for 3rd and stray vacancy rounds of NEET PG counselling. The dates have been released after the cut-off reduced to zero. As per the schedule, NEET PG round 3 counselling registration will begin from today. Candidates who are eligible can register for NEET PG counselling online at mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for NEET PG round 3 counselling is September 25, 2023, up to 12 noon. Candidates can fill in choices till September 25, 2023. Based on the choices filled, the NEET PG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on September 28. Candidates who have been allotted seats have to report to the institutes between September 29 and October 6, 2023.

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023 Dates

MCC is conducting the round 3 NEET counselling for admission to MD/MS/ PG diploma courses in India. Candidates can check below the table to know the NEET PG counselling round 3 schedule:

Events Dates NEET PG Counselling fresh registration and payment of fees September 22 to 25, 2023 NEET PG counselling choice filling and locking September 22 to 25, 2023 till 11:59 pm Processing of seat allotment September 26 to 27, 2023 NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result September 28, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute September 29 to October 6, 2023 up to 5 pm

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the NEET PG stray vacancy counselling dates:

Events Dates NEET PG Counselling registration and payment of fees October 9 to 11, 2023 NEET PG counselling choice filling and locking October 9 to 11, 2023 till 11:59 pm Processing of seat allotment October 12 to 13, 2023 NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result October 14, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute October 15 to 20, 2023

How to register for NEET Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 3?

Candidates willing to participate in round 3 have to register online from today. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to apply for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET PG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page

