  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates Out, Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates Out, Registration Begins Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC has released the fresh schedule for round 3 and stray vacancy rounds after reducing cut off to zero. NEET PG counselling round 3 registration 2023 will begin from today: September 22 at mcc.nic.in. Check complete schedule for round 3 and stray vacancy here

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 22, 2023 08:36 IST
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates Announced, Register Today
NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Dates Announced, Register Today

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has announced the fresh schedule for 3rd and stray vacancy rounds of NEET PG counselling. The dates have been released after the cut-off reduced to zero. As per the schedule, NEET PG round 3 counselling registration will begin from today. Candidates who are eligible can register for NEET PG counselling online at mcc.nic.in.

The last date to register for NEET PG round 3 counselling is September 25, 2023, up to 12 noon. Candidates can fill in choices till September 25, 2023. Based on the choices filled, the NEET PG round 3 seat allotment result will be announced on September 28. Candidates who have been allotted seats have to report to the institutes between September 29 and October 6, 2023. 

NEET PG Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 3 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

NEET PG Round 3 Counselling 2023 Dates 

MCC is conducting the round 3 NEET counselling for admission to MD/MS/ PG diploma courses in India. Candidates can check below the table to know the NEET PG counselling round 3 schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

NEET PG Counselling fresh registration and payment of fees 

September 22 to 25, 2023

NEET PG counselling choice filling and locking

September 22 to 25, 2023 till 11:59 pm

Processing of seat allotment

September 26 to 27, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result

September 28, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

September 29 to October 6, 2023 up to 5 pm

NEET PG Counselling 2023 Stray Vacancy Dates 

Candidates can check the table to know the NEET PG stray vacancy counselling dates: 

Events 

 Dates 

NEET PG Counselling registration and payment of fees 

October 9 to 11, 2023

NEET PG counselling choice filling and locking

October 9 to 11, 2023 till 11:59 pm

Processing of seat allotment

October 12 to 13, 2023

NEET PG Counselling Seat Allotment Result

October 14, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

October 15 to 20, 2023

How to register for NEET Counselling Registration 2023 for Round 3? 

Candidates willing to participate in round 3 have to register online from today. Those who are yet to register can go through the steps to apply for NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Enter the mandatory details such as NEET PG roll number, parent’s name, date of birth and security code

Step 4: Login and enter personal, educational, NEET results and other details

Step 5: Upload scanned photograph and signature

Step 6: Pay the registration fee 

Step 7: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page 

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Allows Round 3 Candidates To Change Nationality, Make Changes Till Sept 22
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023