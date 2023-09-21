NEET PG Counselling 2023: MCC Allows Round 3 Candidates To Change Nationality, Make Changes Till Sept 22

NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice allowing candidates to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI for NEET PG round 3 counselling. Those willing to do so will have to submit the specified documents by September 22, 2023, to participate in NEET PG counselling round 3.

The counselling committee informed candidates that mail received before or after the stipulated time will not be considered. “Candidates are advised to send all documents enclosed in single mail only, within stipulated time. Mails received in piecemeal and in duplicate will not be considered.” it added.

How To Change Nationality from Indian to NRI for NEET PG Round 3 Counselling?

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has issued a notice for the candidates allowing them to convert to NRI status. To do so, candidates who are claiming to be NRI and want to get their nationality converted from Indian to NRI can submit their application by tomorrow. They need to send their relevant documents in support of their claim to change nationality from Indian to NRI through e-mail nri.adgmemcc1@gmail.com.

Also, emails received in piecemeal and in duplicate will not be considered. Those who have already been made eligible in NEET PG counselling round 3 earlier and have been converted to NRI, need not send their documents again.

Documents Required To Change Nationality for NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3

Candidates are required to send the below-mentioned documents to the specified mail ID for changing Nationality from Indian to NRI. Go through the list of documents required for nationality conversion:

Documents claiming that the sponsorer is an NRI (Passport, Visa of the sponsored)

Relationship of NRI with the candidate as per the court orders

Affidavit from the sponsorer that he/ she will sponsor the entire course fee of the candidate duly notarized

Embassy Certificate of the Sponsorer (Certificate from the Consulate)

NEET Score Card of the candidate

Along with the attached documents, applicants will also have to mail an undertaking saying that they are applying for conversion of category from Indian to NRI for the NEET PG Counselling 2023 and they have cleared NEET PG Examination and are eligible for counselling

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Cut-off Revised, Health Ministry Reduces Qualifying Percentile to Zero