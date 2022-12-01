NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1: Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today - December 1, 2022. Candidates who have completed the applications for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the allotment result.

Candidates who have completed the registration and application process for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling princess can visit the official website. The NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment list will contain the names of candidates who have qualified the entrance exams and are eligible for admissions based on the choices entered.

Students can check the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result through the link available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the NEET SS 2022 Counselling seat allotment list will also be available here.

Steps to NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment List

The NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result will be available as a PDF document consisting of the names of the candidates who have applied for admission counselling.

Step 1: Visit the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Portal

Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 counselling Allotment link

Step 3: The Allotment Result will be displayed

Step 4: Download the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment for further reference

NEET SS 2022 Admission Documents Required

According to the schedule released, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 counselling can report to the allotted colleges between December 2 to 7, 2022. Students reporting to colleges need to carry with them all required documents.

NEET SS 2022 Allotment Letter

NEET SS 2022 Admit Card

NEET SS 2022 Scorecard

MBBS degree certificate

MD/MS/DNB degree certificate with Speciality

Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by National Medical Commission (NMC)/ NBE/State Medical Council

Birth certificate

ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card

