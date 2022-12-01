    NEET SS Counselling 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in

    Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET SS 2022 Round 2 Counselling Allotment Result Today. Candidates who have applied for the allotment process can check the results through the link available on the official website.

    Updated: Dec 1, 2022 09:06 IST
    NEET SS Counselling 2022
    NEET SS Counselling 2022

    NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1: Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Round 1 Seat Allotment Result today - December 1, 2022. Candidates who have completed the applications for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling process can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the allotment result. 

    Candidates who have completed the registration and application process for the NEET SS 2022 Counselling princess can visit the official website. The NEET SS 2022 Seat Allotment list will contain the names of candidates who have qualified the entrance exams and are eligible for admissions based on the choices entered.

    Students can check the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result through the link available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. A direct link for candidates to check the NEET SS 2022 Counselling seat allotment list will also be available here. 

    Steps to NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment List

    The NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result will be available as a PDF document consisting of the names of the candidates who have applied for admission counselling. 

    Step 1: Visit the NEET SS 2022 Counselling Portal

    Step 2: Click on the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 counselling Allotment link

    Step 3: The Allotment Result will be displayed

    Step 4: Download the NEET SS 2022 Round 1 Allotment for further reference

    NEET SS 2022 Admission Documents Required

    According to the schedule released, candidates who have been allotted seats in Round 1 counselling can report to the allotted colleges between December 2 to 7, 2022. Students reporting to colleges need to carry with them all required documents. 

    • NEET SS 2022 Allotment Letter
    • NEET SS 2022 Admit Card
    • NEET SS 2022 Scorecard
    • MBBS degree certificate
    • MD/MS/DNB degree certificate with Speciality
    • Permanent/provisional registration certificate issued by National Medical Commission (NMC)/ NBE/State Medical Council
    • Birth certificate 
    • ID proofs such as PAN card, driving license, voter ID card, passport or Aadhar card

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
