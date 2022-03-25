NEET UG 2021Counselling : Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment Result Declared at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round: The Medical Counselling Committee has released the NEET UG 2021 Counselling Mop-Up Round results 2022 on the official website. Students who have applied for the NEET UG 2021 Mop-Up Round seat allotment process can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the Seat allotment list for the Mop-Up Round.

The NEET-UG 2021 Mop-Up Round seat allotment results have been announced as a PDF document containing the details of the students who have been allotted seats in the Mop-Up round. The NEET-UG 2021 Mop-Up round was conducted for the students who registered for the NEET UG 2021 counselling but were unable to secure a seat.

The NEET-UG 2021 Mop-Up round counselling seat allotment results are available on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can also check the NEET UG 2021 Mop-Up Round counselling seat allotment results through the direct link provided below.

Steps to check NEET UG 2021 Mop-Up Round Seat Allotment Results

The NEET-UG 2021 Seat Allotment for Mop-Up round is available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee. The NEET-UG 2021 seat allotment results have been released in the form of a PDF document containing the list of students and the institutions allotted. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the NEET UG 2021 Mop-up Round seat allotment.

Step 1: Visit the MCC official website

Step 2: Click on the NEET-UG 2021 Mop-Up Round Final Seat Allotment list

Step 3: The NEET UG 2021 Mop-Up Round Seat allotment list will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET-UG 2021 Mop-Up Round seat allotment list for further reference

What after NEET UG 2021 Seat Allotment?

After the NEET UG 2021 Mop-Up Round seat allotment results are released, those students who have been allotted seats will be required to report to the respective colleges for the final admissions. Students must note that the seats are allotted based on the choices entered by the students in the choice filling process.

When reporting to the allotted colleges, students are required to carry with then all the required documents and the subsequent copies of the documents for the allotment procedure. Students are also required to carry with them the allotment letter which will be available on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee.

