NEET UG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Final Result Today, Check at mcc.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The Medical Counselling Committee will be releasing the NEET UG 20222 Round 1 Final Result Today - October 21, 2022. Students who cleared the NEET UG 2022 Entrance Exam and have completed the registration and application process for the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling can visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee to check the Round 1 Counselling Results.

The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Results will be announced based on the choices entered by the students in the Choice filling round. Those who are allotted seats in Round 1 Counselling can report to the colleges allotted and complete the admission process between October 22 and 28, 2022.

Candidates can check the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Allotment Result through the link available on the official counselling website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates who have applied for the Round 1 Counselling can also check the results through the link available here.

NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Result (Link Available Soon)

How to check NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Result

The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Final Result will be available in online mode only. To check the Round 1 Final Allotment Result, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the login credentials in the result link provided. Candidates can also follow the steps given here to check the NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling Results.

Step 1: Visit the NEET UG Counselling Website

Step 2: Click on the NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 1 Allotment Result link

Step 3: Enter the NEET UG 2022 Login ID and

Password

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 Round 1 Counselling allotment list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the allotment result for further reference

Medical Counselling Committee will be conducting a total of 2 rounds for the counselling process. Candidates who are not allotted seats in the first round of counselling will be eligible to participate in the second round counselling.

After both the counselling rounds are completed, a mop-up round for the vacant seats will be conducted. The results of the mop-up round will be released on December 3, 2022.

