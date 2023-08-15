NEET UG 2023 choice filling window closes today for round 2, check steps here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling and locking window against NEET UG counselling today. Candidates can fill and lock their MBBS, and BDS choices online at mcc.nic.in. Those who are registering for NEET UG round 2 counselling can enter their choices and confirm the seats by 11:55 PM.

To be considered for seat allotment, they must complete the NEET UG application, fill in choices and pay the prescribed fee. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 16 to 17, 2023. The NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 18, 2023.

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

The registration process started on August 9 and ended on August 14, 2023. Candidates can check the NEET UG counselling round 2 dates from the table provided below:

Events Dates Choice filling/ Locking August 10 to 15, 2023 till 11:55 PM Processing of NEET UG seat allotment round 2 August 16 to 17, 2023 NEET UG seat allotment result August 18, 2023 Uploading of documents August 19, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 20 to 28, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG Counselling 2023 for round 2?

The choice filling was started on August 10, 2023. Candidates can fill in as many NEET UG choices as they wish. However, choices should be in the order of their preferences. Check steps to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG

Step 3: On the new page, click on the registration link

Step 4: Login with the NEET UG roll number, password

Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit

