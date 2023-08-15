  1. Home
  2. News
  3. NEET UG 2023 choice filling window closes today for round 2, check steps here

NEET UG 2023 choice filling window closes today for round 2, check steps here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC will end the process of choice filling and locking against round 2 for NEET MBBS/BDS counselling today. Candidates can fill and lock their UG medical choices online at mcc.nic.in. Get direct link here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 15, 2023 12:32 IST
NEET UG 2023 choice filling window closes today
NEET UG 2023 choice filling window closes today

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the choice filling and locking window against NEET UG counselling today. Candidates can fill and lock their MBBS, and BDS choices online at mcc.nic.in. Those who are registering for NEET UG round 2 counselling can enter their choices and confirm the seats by 11:55 PM. 

To be considered for seat allotment, they must complete the NEET UG application, fill in choices and pay the prescribed fee. The processing of seat allotment will be done from August 16 to 17, 2023. The NEET UG seat allotment result will be announced on August 18, 2023. 

NEET UG Choice Filling and Locking Facility 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

NEET Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

The registration process started on August 9 and ended on August 14, 2023. Candidates can check the NEET UG counselling round 2 dates from the table provided below: 

Events 

Dates 

Choice filling/ Locking

August 10 to 15, 2023 till 11:55 PM

Processing of NEET UG seat allotment round 2

August 16 to 17, 2023

NEET UG seat allotment result

August 18, 2023

Uploading of documents

August 19, 2023

Reporting to the allotted institute

August 20 to 28, 2023

How to fill choices for NEET UG Counselling 2023 for round 2? 

The choice filling was started on August 10, 2023. Candidates can fill in as many NEET UG choices as they wish. However, choices should be in the order of their preferences. Check steps to know how to fill choices for NEET UG counselling: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in 

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG

Step 3: On the new page, click on the registration link

Step 4: Login with the NEET UG roll number, password 

Step 5: Fill in the choices of subjects and institutions in the order of preference on the next window

Step 6: Lock the choices and submit 

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC extends last date for resignation of seats, check notice here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023