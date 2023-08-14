NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC extends last date for resignation of seats, check notice here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the date for the resignation of seats. As per the latest notice released, it has been stated that the window to resign seats has been reopened again because some states are yet to announce the seat allotment result for round 1. The candidates who do not want to report at the allotted institute in the round 1 counselling of NEET UG can resign the seat till August 15, 2023.

The choice filling of NEET UG counselling round 2 is in progress, the seat resigned during this period will be added to the seat matrix of round 2 so that candidates get the benefit of these seats in this round. They will have to generate the resignation letter in online mode.

NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 for Round 2

Candidates can check below the table to know NEET MBBS, and BDS dates for round 2:

Events Dates Last date to register August 14, 2023 Choice filling/ Locking August 10 to 15, 2023 Processing of NEET UG seat allotment August 16 to 17, 2023 NEET UG seat allotment result August 18, 2023 Uploading of documents August 19, 2023 Reporting to the allotted institute August 20 to 28, 2023

Notice Regarding Resignation of NEET UG seats

MCC stated in the official notice pdf that, “Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS earlier allowed resignation from Round-1 seat upto 09.08.2023. However, since some states were still in process of declaring their Round-1 result, therefore in larger interest of candidates the resignation portal was reopened on 12.08.2023 which is available upto 05:00 P.M of 15.08.2023. Since, the choice filling of Round-2 is in progress the seat resigned during this period will be added in seat matrix of Round-2 before seat processing so that candidates get the benefit of these seats in Round-2 also.”

