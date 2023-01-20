NEET UG 2023 Registration Likely To Start From Next Month, Check Expected Date Here

NEET UG 2023: Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) has already announced the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2023 exam date via the NTA exam calendar. As per the announced date, NEET UG 2023 will be held on May 7. Candidates who wish to appear for the medical entrance exam have to fill up NEET UG application form 2023. It is expected that NEET UG 2023 registration will start from next month - February 2023.

However, an official date is yet to be announced. Once the NEET application form is released, the same will be available at - neet.nta.nic.in. Every year, over 15 to 18 lakh candidates appear for the medical entrance exam. Through NEET-UG 2023 admission will be granted to 91,827 MBBS, 27,698 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 487 BSc nursing, and 603 BVSc seats, including 1899 AIIMS MBBS and 249 JIPMER MBBS seats.

NEET UG 2023 Dates

Events Dates NEET UG Registration February 2023 (Tentative) NEET UG Exam May 7, 2023

When Will NEET UG 2023 Registration Start?

As per the reports, National Testing Agency is likely to begin the registration for NEET UG 2023 examination by next week. However, the officials are yet to announce the details for the same. Candidates interested to appear for the medical entrance test will need to register online on the official website - neet.nta.nic.in. As of now, NTA has only released the exam calendar and confirmed the exam date of NEET. The officials will soon release the detailed NEET UG 2023 notification along with the registration dates and other important information.

How To Register for NEET UG 2023?

Candidates will be able to fill up the NEET 2023 registration form at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. The filling of the NEET application form is a 5-step process. They will have to fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. Go through the steps to know how to register for NEET UG 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - Registration for NEET UG 2023.

3rd Step - On the next page select - New registration.

4th Step - Complete the registration, login and fill the NEET application form.

5th Step - After filling up the form, upload the required documents.

6th Step - Now, pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form.

