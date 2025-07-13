NEET UG 2025 Counselling Complete Schedule Available at mcc.nic.in, Download Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule: The NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule has been formally declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its website, mcc.nic.in. Those who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam earlier this year can start signing up for Round 1 of the counseling procedure on July 21, 2025. On June 14, 2025, the results of NEET UG 2025 were released.

Admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) will be determined through counseling, which will involve central universities such as AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, and AMU. Registration, choice-filling, seat distribution, and document verification are the several steps in the procedure. For current updates and instructions, candidates are encouraged to visit the MCC website on a regular basis.

Who All Can Apply for NEET UG Counseling 2025?