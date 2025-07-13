NEET UG 2025 Counselling Complete Schedule Available at mcc.nic.in, Download Here

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule: The NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule has been formally declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its website, mcc.nic.in. Those who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam earlier this year can start signing up for Round 1 of the counseling procedure on July 21, 2025. On June 14, 2025, the results of NEET UG 2025 were released.
Admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) will be determined through counseling, which will involve central universities such as AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, and AMU. Registration, choice-filling, seat distribution, and document verification are the several steps in the procedure. For current updates and instructions, candidates are encouraged to visit the MCC website on a regular basis.
Who All Can Apply for NEET UG Counseling 2025?
Participation in the counseling procedure is restricted to individuals who have passed the NEET UG 2025 exam. The following categories are covered by the counseling:
-
15 Percent of seats are All India Quota (AIQ) seats.
-
All seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, and ESIC universities
-
MCC is used to manage institutional quota seats.
-
AFMC and IP quota at ESIC
-
Admissions to Central and Deemed Universities
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 1
|
Events
|
Date
|
Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes & NMC
|
July 18 to 19, 2025
|
Registration & Payment
|
July 21 to 28, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)
|
Payment Deadline
|
July 28, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)
|
Choice Filling
|
July 22 to July 28, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)
|
Choice Locking
|
July 28, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
July 29 to 30, 2025
|
Result Declaration
|
July 31, 2025
|
Reporting to Institutes
|
August 1 to 6, 2025
|
Institute Data Verification
|
August 7 to August
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 2
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes
|
August 9 to 11, 2025
|
Registration & Payment
|
August 12 to 18, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)
|
Payment Deadline
|
August 18, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)
|
Choice Filling
|
August 13 to 18, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)
|
Choice Locking
|
August 18, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
August 19 to 20, 2025
|
Result Declaration
|
August 21, 2025
|
Reporting to Institutes
|
August 22 to 29, 2025
|
Institute Data Verification
|
August 30 to September 1, 2025
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 3
|
Events
|
Date
|
Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes
|
September 2, 2025
|
Registration & Payment
|
September 3 to 8, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)
|
Payment Deadline
|
September 8, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)
|
Choice Filling
|
September 3 to 8, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)
|
Choice Locking
|
September 8, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
September 9 to 10, 2025
|
Result Declaration
|
September 11, 2025
|
Reporting to Institutes
|
September 12 to 18, 2025
|
Institute Data Verification
|
September 19 to 21, 2025
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 4
|
Activity
|
Date
|
Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes (OTP Linked)
|
September 20, 2025
|
Registration & Payment
|
September 22 to 24, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)
|
Payment Deadline
|
September 24, 2025 (till 6:00 PM)
|
Choice Filling
|
September 22 to 25, 2025 (till 8:00 AM)
|
Choice Locking
|
September 24 (8:00 PM) to 25, 2025 (8:00 AM)
|
Seat Allotment Process
|
September 25 to26, 2025
|
Result Declaration
|
September 27, 2025
|
Reporting to Institutes
|
September 27 to October 3, 2025
