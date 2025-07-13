Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Complete Schedule Available at mcc.nic.in, Download Here

The NEET UG 2025 counselling schedule has been released by MCC on mcc.nic.in.For admissions to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the 15% AIQ, registration for Round 1 opens on July 21, 2025. Choice filling, seat distribution, and reporting are all part of the four rounds of the procedure. Candidates who are eligible for admission to AIQ, AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, ESIC, Central, and Deemed Universities are NEET UG 2025 qualifiers.

Siddhi Sharma
BySiddhi Sharma
Jul 13, 2025, 15:07 IST
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Out
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Out
NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule: The NEET UG 2025 counseling schedule has been formally declared by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on its website, mcc.nic.in. Those who passed the NEET UG 2025 exam earlier this year can start signing up for Round 1 of the counseling procedure on July 21, 2025. On June 14, 2025, the results of NEET UG 2025 were released. 

Admission to MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing programs under the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) will be determined through counseling, which will involve central universities such as AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, and AMU. Registration, choice-filling, seat distribution, and document verification are the several steps in the procedure. For current updates and instructions, candidates are encouraged to visit the MCC website on a regular basis.

Who All Can Apply for NEET UG Counseling 2025?

Participation in the counseling procedure is restricted to individuals who have passed the NEET UG 2025 exam. The following categories are covered by the counseling:

  • 15 Percent of seats are All India Quota (AIQ) seats.

  • All seats at AIIMS, JIPMER, BHU, AMU, and ESIC universities

  • MCC is used to manage institutional quota seats.

  • AFMC and IP quota at ESIC

  • Admissions to Central and Deemed Universities

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 1

Events

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes & NMC

July 18 to 19, 2025

Registration & Payment

July 21 to 28, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)

Payment Deadline

July 28, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Choice Filling

July 22 to July 28, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking

July 28, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Process

July 29 to 30, 2025

Result Declaration

July 31, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

August 1 to 6, 2025

Institute Data Verification

August 7 to August

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 2 

Activity

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes

August 9 to 11, 2025

Registration & Payment

August 12 to 18, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)

Payment Deadline

August 18, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Choice Filling

August 13 to 18, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking

August 18, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Process

August 19 to 20, 2025

Result Declaration

August 21, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

August 22 to 29, 2025

Institute Data Verification

August 30 to September 1, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 3

Events

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes

September 2, 2025

Registration & Payment

September 3 to 8, 2025 (till 12:00 noon)

Payment Deadline

September 8, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Choice Filling

September 3 to 8, 2025 (till 11:55 PM)

Choice Locking

September 8, 2025 (4:00 PM to 11:55 PM)

Seat Allotment Process

September 9 to 10, 2025

Result Declaration

September 11, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

September 12 to 18, 2025

Institute Data Verification

September 19 to 21, 2025

NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule Round 4

Activity

Date

Verification of Seat Matrix by Institutes (OTP Linked)

September 20, 2025

Registration & Payment

September 22 to 24, 2025 (till 3:00 PM)

Payment Deadline

September 24, 2025 (till 6:00 PM)

Choice Filling

September 22 to 25, 2025 (till 8:00 AM)

Choice Locking

September 24 (8:00 PM) to 25, 2025 (8:00 AM)

Seat Allotment Process

September 25 to26, 2025 

Result Declaration

September 27, 2025

Reporting to Institutes

September 27 to October 3, 2025


Siddhi Sharma
Siddhi Sharma

Content Writer

Siddhi Sharma, working as a Content Writer at Jagran Josh, has graduated from IPU with a Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication. She has 1 plus year of experience in content writing. She writes on education, current affairs, and general knowledge. She has previously worked with Zee News as a content writer. She can be reached at siddhi.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

