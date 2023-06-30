  1. Home
NEET UG Counselling 2023 likely to start soon, MCC releases notice for CW candidates, check pdf here

NEET Counselling 2023 Soon: MCC will likely start the NEET UG counselling admission process soon. Recently, a notice has been released for candidates seeking admission under the CW category to various NEET UG 2023 courses. Check the notice pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Jun 30, 2023 17:03 IST
NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a notice for CW candidates in which it has been stated that NEET UG counselling 2023 is likely to start soon. However, as of now, no official date has been announced for the NEET counselling. Once released, all the NEET UG-qualified candidates have to register online at mcc.nic.in. 

The notice released also states, that, “All the candidates (NEET qualified) seeking admission under CW category to various UG courses (MBBS/BDS/BAMS/BUMS/BHMS) under 85% Delhi quota for the academic session 2023-24 are requested to submit the relevant documents relating to CW concession/entitlement on the portal of Delhi University.”  

NEET Counselling 2023: DU opens document verification portal for CW quota candidates

The Faculty of Medical Sciences at the University of Delhi has asked the NEET UG 2023 candidates seeking admission under the Children or Widows of Personnel of the Armed Forces (CW) quota to submit relevant documents to participate in Delhi NEET UG counselling. DU has created a portal for the submission of documents. 

The officials have also started the registration process. They can submit the documents on the official website: fmsc.ac.in. The portal will remain open till July 3 by 5 pm. In a letter to DGHS and AYUSH ministry, the medical assistant registrar informed that it has created a portal for document verification and requested to publish the notice on the MCC and AACCC websites.

Image of NEET UG Counselling 2023 Notice PDF For CW Candidates 

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2023

Candidates must carry the following original and photocopies of these documents with them:

  • NEET admit card 
  • NEET result
  • Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
  • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
  • Government-issued photo ID proof
  • Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET application form)
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)
  • Disability Certificate (if applicable)
  • Provisional allotment letter

