NEET UG Registration 2023 Likely To Start on March 5, Says Report

NEET Registration 2023: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG registration 2023 form in March. Once released, candidates can apply for NEET UG 2023 at - neet.nta.nic.in. Going as per media reports, NTA officials shared that the NTA NEET registrations 2023 will begin by March 5 in online mode. Along with the registration process, NTA will also issue the NEET 2023 information bulletin. Candidates can check details like the application fee, paper pattern etc in the information handout.

To submit the NEET UG 2023 application, candidates have to register, fill out the online form and upload the images and documents. According to the NTA calendar, the NEET UG 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023. While the NEET registration 2023 is expected to start anytime soon now.

NEET UG Registration 2023 Date

As per media reports, NTA official informed that - “The tentative date decided by NTA for beginning the NEET UG 2023 registration is March 5.” Earlier, the NEET UG registration 2023 was scheduled to commence between the second week of January to last week of February. However, as per reports, the NEET UG application process will take some more time, and commence by the first week of March.

How To Register for NEET UG 2023?

Candidates can register for NEET at nta.ac.in and neet.nta.nic.in. The filling of NEET application form is a 5-step process. They have to fill up the basic details, upload their photograph, signature and thumb impression and pay the application fee. Check the steps below to know how to register for NEET UG 2023 -

1st Step - Go to the official website of NTA NEET - neet.nta.nic.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on - NEET UG 2023 Registration.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Complete the registration, login and fill the NEET application form.

5th Step - After filling up the NEET UG form, upload the required documents.

6th Step - Pay the application fee and submit the NEET 2023 application form.

NMC Draft Regulations Regarding NEET UG

As per reports, NMC may conduct the NEET UG exam or may assign any such agency or authority to conduct the entrance exam. However, the Under Graduate Medical Education Board shall determine the language and modalities etc. As per the draft guidelines, the commission has asked stakeholders to send comments and advice in a word document.

