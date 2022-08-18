NEET UG Results 2022: Answer Key Likely this week, Check details here

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency in all likelihood will be releasing the NEET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key by this week. Reports suggest that the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key will be available on the official website today - August 18, 2022. An official confession however is yet to be made by officials of the National Testing Agency.

Students who have appeared for the NEET UG 2022 exams conducted on July 17, 2022, have been waiting for the provisional answer key for the past few weeks. Along with the NEET UG 2022 provisional answer key students will also be provided with the NEET UG 2022 Response sheets and the question papers. This will help students to compare the answers they have marked during the exam with the answers mentioned on the provisional answer key.

The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will be available in the online mode. To check the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key students are required to visit the official website and enter the Login credentials in the link provided. The NEET UG 2022 Answer Key will include the question number and the correct answer option.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Objection

When the NEET UG 2022 Answer Key is released, students who find errors or have doubts in the answers given can raise objections against the same. The window for students to raise objections will also be activated shortly after the answer key is released.

It must also be noted that students are required to pay a fee of Rs. 200 for each objection raised. The link to pay the fee will also be available along with the objection link. Candidates are required to login using their credentials to raise objections. It must also be noted that documents proving the challenge raised also need to be uploaded when raising objections.

Approximately 18 lakh students appeared for the NEET UG 2022 examinations. The final answer key and the results of NEET UG 2022 will be announced after considering the objections raised by students on the provisional answer key.

