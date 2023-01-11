NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round Releases, Check BDS/BSc Nursing List Here

NEET UG Seat Allotment 2022: As per the latest updates, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG Final Seat Allotment Result 2022 for Stray Vacancy Round today- January 11, 2023. Candidates can check the result on the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must accept the allocated seats and report to colleges before the last date.

As per the official schedule, candidates are required to report to the allotted colleges from January 12, 2023, onwards. However, the last for reporting to allotted colleges is January 14, 2023. Candidates can download their allotment letter in online mode.

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment 2022-Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Check NEET UG 2022 Stray Vacancy Seat Allotment?

MCC has released the NEET UG seat allotment 2022 for stray vacancy round today-January 11, 2023. Candidates can check and download the final result at mcc.nic.in. They can follow these steps to download-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On homepage, click on NEET UG stray vacancy result

Step 3: A new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Use Ctlf+F to find the NEET 2022 rank

Step 5: Check the NEET UG Stray vacancy 2022 result

Step 6: Download it for future reference

Documents Required for NEET UG Counselling 2022

MCC has released the NEET UG Seat allotment 2022 on the official website- mcc.nic.in. Shortlisted candidates must report to the allotted colleges between January 12 and 14, 2023 along with the required documents. Check list of few documents here-

NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

Provisional Allotment Letter

NEET 2022 Admit Card

Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

Class 12 certificate and mark sheet

ID proof

Passport-size photographs

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Disability Certificate (if applicable)

