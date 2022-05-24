NID DAT 2022: B.Des Mains Exam Schedule Released, Check dates here

NID DAT 2022 Main Schedule: The National Institute of Design has announced the schedule for the NID Design Aptitude Test Main Exam Dates for the B.Des Studio Test. According to the dates provided, the NID DAT 2022 Main Examinations will be conducted on June 18, 2022. Students appearing for the NID-DAT 2022 exams are advised to visit the official website to check the complete schedule.

As per the details provided in the schedule, the Studio Test will be conducted in Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Pune. As per the details given, candidates will be provided with an interface to choose the test centre of their choice from May 25 to 27, 2022.

Candidates can check the NID DAT 2022 Schedule on the official website - admissions.nid.edu. Candidates can also check the complete schedule and related details through the direct link provided here.

NID DAT Main Exam Schedule

NID DAT 2022 Exam Centre Details

As per the notification released, the NID DAT Main Test Centres will be selected by the candidates itself and the allotment of the DAT main test centres will be on a first-cum-first0serce bases. Those who fail to submit their NID DAT Main Test Centre preference will be allotted centres automatically by the system based on the number of seats available at the respective test centres.

NID DAT 2022: Seats available at Each Centre

Candidates appearing for the NID DAT 2022 Exams can check the seat availability in each centre below.

Number of Seats Available City Ahmedabad Bangalore Bhopal Delhi Hyderabad Kolkata Pune Seats 346 200 135 500 200 250 200

NID DAT 2022 Main: Important Instructions

Candidates appearing for the NID DAT 2022 Studio Test can check below the instructions to be followed in order to appear for the examinations.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for them to appear for the Studio Test in order to qualify for the Final stage of Admissions.

Students will not be allowed to reschedule the Studio Test or change the Test Centre under any circumstances.

The NID DAT 2022 Studio Test Admit Cards are expected to be announced in the first week of June 2022. Candidates appearing for the exams are required to download the NID DAT 2022 Admit Card through the link provided on the official website.

Students are also required to bring the hard copy of the NID DAT 2022 Admit Card along with a photo ID proof.

