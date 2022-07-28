NIELIT Admit Card 2022 Released for O Level Practical Exam at student.nielit.gov.in, Exam From 30 August

NIELIT Admit Card 2022: National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology has issued the NIELIT admit card 2022 today on

28th July 2022 in online mode. Candidates will have to download the NIELIT admit card 2022 from the official website - student.nielit.gov.in. They will have to enter their User ID and password in the login window to download the NIELIT admit card 2022. NIELIT O Level Practical exam 2022 will be conducted from 30th July to 10th August 2022. Along with O level exam, NIELIT will also conduct A/B/C level exams during the aforementioned dates.

How To Download NIELIT Admit Card 2022?

To download the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) hall ticket, candidates will have to visit the official website - student.nielit.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the admit card link. Now enter User ID and password in the login window. NIELIT 2022 admit card will appear on the screen. Now, download the NIELIT admit card. Also take a print out for future references.

After downloading the admit card, candidates must check their roll number, name, exam date, venue, timings, and other crucial exam instructions on the admit card. It is mandatory to carry the NIELIT admit card 2022 to the exam centre along with a valid ID proof as required.

NIELIT Exam Dates 2022

The official notification mentioned on the website states: "The Practical Examination for O/A/B/C Level July 2022 will be held as per schedule (i.e. 30th July, 2022 to 10th August 2022). The Admit Card for Practical Examination for O/A/B/C Level July, 2022 session will be available on Student Portal (https://student.nielit.gov.in) from 28th July 2022." Check how to download the admit card from the official website.

NILEIT O level examination will be having two parts - parts 1 and 2. The first part will have 40 questions of 40 marks and shall be held for a duration of 1 hour. Whereas, part 2 is going to be held for 60 questions for a duration of 2 hours.

