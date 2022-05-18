NIFT 2022 Final Result Declared, Get Direct Link to Download and Check Seat Intake Here

NIFT Result 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the final result of NIFT 2022 for all UG and PG programmes in online mode. Candidates will be able to check their NIFT result 2022 at the official website - nift.ac.in. They will have to use their login credentials - registered email id and password to download the final NIFT merit list 2022.

The result has been announced for the candidates who appeared for the NIFT 2022 situation test/ group discussion and personal interview round. Earlier, the authorities announced the NIFT result for the written test on 9th March 2022.

NIFT Final Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Preparation of Final NIFT Result 2022

The NIFT admission 2022 final merit list has been prepared by giving weightage to the CAT, GAT, and situation test (GD/ PI). Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks to get admission across the campuses of NIFT. They will be offered admission to the NIFT campuses through a counselling session. Further, all the eligible candidates can take admission to UG and PG programmes.

Check NIFT Final Result 2022 Notice PDF Here

How To Check Final NIFT Result 2022?

In order to check the final result of NIFT, candidates will have to go to the official website - nift.ac.in, and on the homepage, click on the “Final Result of UG & PG Programmes” tab. Now, a new page will appear on the screen, click on the link - “Click here to download the result ”. After that sign in by entering the registered email id and password.

After entering the required details, click on the submit button. Further, the NIFT situation test result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Also, download the final NIFT merit list and take a printout of the same for future reference.

NIFT 2022 Seat Intake

Colleges Seat Intake for Admission NIFT Delhi 364 NIFT Bengaluru 327 NIFT Jodhpur 248 NIFT Bhubaneswar 248 NIFT Patna 247 NIFT Chennai 327 NIFT Panchkula 123 NIFT Mumbai 296 NIFT Gandhinagar 253 NIFT Hyderabad 259 NIFT Kannur 290 NIFT Kolkata 296 NIFT Srinagar 74 NIFT Kangra 206 NIFT Raebareli 185 NIFT Shillong 206 NIFT Bhopal 124

Also read: GSEB Gujarat Board Result 2022: Schools to be penalized, face deduction in grants over SSC, HSC Results