    NIFT 2022 Final Result Declared, Get Direct Link to Download and Check Seat Intake Here

    NIFT final result 2022 has been declared for both UG and PG programmes in online mode. Candidates can check their NIFT 2022 result registered email id and password at nift.ac.in. Check details here

    Published On: May 18, 2022 16:29 IST
    NIFT Result 2022: As per the latest updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the final result of NIFT 2022 for all UG and PG programmes in online mode. Candidates will be able to check their NIFT result 2022 at the official website - nift.ac.in. They will have to use their login credentials - registered email id and password to download the final NIFT merit list 2022. 

    The result has been announced for the candidates who appeared for the NIFT 2022 situation test/ group discussion and personal interview round. Earlier, the authorities announced the NIFT result for the written test on 9th March 2022. 

    Preparation of Final NIFT Result 2022

    The NIFT admission 2022 final merit list has been prepared by giving weightage to the CAT, GAT, and situation test (GD/ PI). Candidates must secure the minimum qualifying marks to get admission across the campuses of NIFT. They will be offered admission to the NIFT campuses through a counselling session. Further, all the eligible candidates can take admission to UG and PG programmes.

    Check NIFT Final Result 2022 Notice PDF Here 

    How To Check Final NIFT Result 2022? 

    In order to check the final result of NIFT, candidates will have to go to the official website - nift.ac.in, and on the homepage, click on the “Final Result of UG & PG Programmes” tab. Now, a new page will appear on the screen, click on the link -  “Click here to download the result ”. After that sign in by entering the registered email id and password.

    After entering the required details, click on the submit button. Further, the NIFT situation test result 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Also, download the final NIFT merit list and take a printout of the same for future reference. 

    NIFT 2022 Seat Intake 

    Colleges 

    Seat Intake for Admission 

    NIFT Delhi

    364

    NIFT Bengaluru

    327

    NIFT Jodhpur

    248

    NIFT Bhubaneswar

    248

    NIFT Patna

    247

    NIFT Chennai

    327

    NIFT Panchkula

    123

    NIFT Mumbai

    296

    NIFT Gandhinagar

    253

    NIFT Hyderabad

    259

    NIFT Kannur

    290

    NIFT Kolkata

    296

    NIFT Srinagar

    74

    NIFT Kangra

    206

    NIFT Raebareli

    185

    NIFT Shillong

    206

    NIFT Bhopal

    124

