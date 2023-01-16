NIFT 2023 Admit Card Expected Soon at nift.ac.in, Check Details Here

NIFT Admit Card 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology will soon be releasing the NIFT admit card 2023 on the official webpage. All those candidates who have successfully completed the online registration process and also gave the payment fee will be able to download NIFT admit card once it gets published by the institution.

As per the NIFT 2023 exam schedule, the institute announced that the hall tickets will be out on January 15, 2023. However, the NIFT admit card download link is not yet active on the portal. Aspirants can expect the admit card anytime soon and are advised to keep checking the NIFT webpage for more updates.

Once the NIFT admit card link will be active, candidates will have to log in to the official website by entering their registration number and password in order to download the hall ticket. The NIFT entrance exam is scheduled to happen on February 5, 2023. Moreover, candidates who desire to take admissions to several design courses offered by the institute are required to carry the NIFT admit card 2023 along with a photo ID to the examination centre which will be allotted to them. The NIFT 2023 exam results will be declared in the second week of March, as stated by the institute.

Steps to Download NIFT 2023 Admit Card

Candidates who wish to pursue fashion and design programmes at the NIFT institute need to follow these below-mentioned steps to download the admit card when the link is available.

Open the NIFT official website - nift.ac.in

Choose the direct link “NIFT 2023 admit card download”

Enter the registration number along with the password & DOB

Then click on the “Submit” button

NIFT admit card will be opened on the webpage

Take a printout of the NIFT 2023 admit card and bring it on the exam day

NIFT 2023 Admit Card Details

The examination authorities will not be sending the candidates’ hall tickets to their residences. Instead, these must be carefully downloaded by the respective candidates who have registered themselves for admission to design courses for the academic session 2023.

The admit card includes important information about the candidate for instance candidate’s name, and roll number as well as the allotted exam centre and the reporting day and timings. Also, the NIFT entrance exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

Instructions for Exam day

Apart from the verification process at the exam centre, the candidates will also need to bring their valid address proof along with their admit cards for the 2023 NIFT entrance exam. In addition to this, the exam centre gate will be closed thirty minutes before the commencement of the exam. No candidates shall be allowed after the stipulated time period.

Also Read: BSEB Intermediate Admit Card 2023 Soon: Check at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in