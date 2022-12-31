NIFT Admissions 2023: Application Portal Closes Today, Apply at nift.ac.in

NIFT 2023: The National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) is scheduled to close the registration window today December 31, 2023, for admission to various academic programmes. Applicants can fill out the registration forms for several programmes including Bachelor of Design, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, Master of Fashion Management, Master of Design and Masters of Fashion Technology offered by NIFT.

The application forms are available at the official website for the academic session 2023 and the candidates are required to submit the forms by today.

NIFT Application Form 2023 - Click Here

How to Apply for NIFT Admissions 2023

All those candidates who wish to pursue various animation and design courses at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) should participate in the online admission process. The registration forms are available till December 31, 2022 (today) on the online portal. Here are a few simple steps to apply for the course of your choice at NIFT 2023.

Step 1 - Go the main webpage of NIFT - niftadmissions.in

Step 2 - Choose the registration link NIFT 2023 given on the screen

Step 3 - Then provide all the necessary details required in the application form

Step 4 - Once the candidate has registered, re-login using your credentials and give further infromation

Step 5 - Pay the application fee for NIFT admissions 2023

Step 6 - Review and submit the NIFT 2023 application form

Step 7 - Keep the printout of the same for future reference

NIFT Admissions 2023 Important Dates

The NIFT institute will begiving the last chance to aspirants allow to complete the registration with the payment of an additional late fee amount of Rs 5,000. The forms with late fee payment can be submitted between January 1 and January 8, 2023.

The online application window to edit, update and modify the details in the NIFT 2023 application form will be opened on January 9, 2023. Interested candidates will be able to modify/ change the information latest by January 12, 2023. As per the schedule, the NIFT entrance exam 2023 will be conducted on February 5 in CBT mode and the NIFT website will be hosting the NIFT sample papers for various courses such as BDes CAT, BDes, BFT, MDes CAT, MDes, MFM and MFT. Previous year question papers will also be posted on the online portal for appearing candidates in 2023.

