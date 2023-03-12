NIFT Result 2023 Announced at nift.ac.in, Know, How To Download Final Scorecard Here

NIFT Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) has announced the NIFT 2023 result in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the NIFT General Ability Test (GAT) to get admission into B.Des and B.Tech programmes can now check and download their result and scorecard from the official website- nift.ac.in.

As per the recent updates, the NIFT GAT 2023 entrance exam was conducted on February 5 and 19, 2023. According to the official notification, the institute issued the NIFT provisional answer key on February 23, 2023, whereas, students can raise their objections against the provisional answer key till February 24, 2023.

As per the latest updates, the NIFT final answer key will be made after the consideration of all the objections raised by the students. Whereas, the NIFT result will be made on the basis of the final answer key.

How to Download NIFT Result 2023?

Candidates who have given the NIFT 2023 entrance exam can follow the below-given steps to know how to check and download the NIFT scorecard.

Step 1: Visit NIFT's official website- nift.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NIFT 2023 result link available on the screen

Step 3: Login using the required details such as Email ID and Password

Step 4: The NIFT 2023 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the NIFT 2023 result and download the scorecard

Step 6: Take a few printouts of the NIFT Result 2023 for the future use

NIFT 2023

As per some reports, the NIFT final result for programmes like B.Des, BFTech and other programmes, will be announced in the second week of May 2023. The NIFT final merit list will be made by combining the scores of the GAT, CAT and situation tests including group discussions and personal interviews.

