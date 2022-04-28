NIOS DElEd, Vocational Admit Card 2022 Released for J & K Candidates at nios.ac.in, Get Download Link Here

NIOS DElEd, Vocational Admit Card 2022: As per the updates, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) issued the DElEd admit card on 27th April 2022. Candidates from Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) appearing for NIOS Theory exams for Vocational and DElEd courses, can download their admit cards now. The NIOS DElEd hall ticket can be downloaded from the official website - nios.ac.in.

It must be noted that the NIOS DElEd, Vocational admit cards are for J&K offline exam candidates only. Other candidates will not be able to download these NIOS hall tickets. NIOS Theory exams for Vocational courses will begin on 5th May 2022.

NIOS DElEd, Vocational Admit Card 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download NIOS DElEd, Vocational Admit Card 2022?

To download the hall ticket of NIOS DElEd, Vocational courses, J&K offline exam candidates have to visit the official website - nios.ac.in. On the homepage, they will have to click on the link - NIOS Vocational, DElEd hall tickets 2022. Now, in the login window enter enrollment number to download the admit card. The NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket or NIOS Vocational admit card will appear on the screen. Download and take a printout for future references.

NIOS DElEd, Vocational Admit Card 2022

After downloading the NIOS hall ticket, candidates must cross-check all details mentioned on it carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they must report them to the exam conducting body at the earliest. All candidates are informed that NIOS DElEd hall tickets 2022 and NIOS vocational admit cards 2022 are important exam day documents. They must carry them to the centre. Without these admit cards, they will not be allowed to write the papers.

WB Schools, Colleges to have Summer Vacations from 2nd May

As per media reports, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed the State Education Minister to announce early summer vacations for School and College students of the state in the light of the heatwave. Addressing a review meeting held at state secretariat, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that she will direct education minister to announce early summer vacations.

