NIOS Exam 2023 Vocational Datesheet Out For Theory And Practical Exams, Get PDF Links Here

NIOS Vocational Exam Datesheet 2023 Out: NIOS has released the exam dates of NIOS vocational public exam 2023 online. Registered students who are appearing for the NIOS board exam can download the complete datesheet from the official website - nios.ac.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 7, 2023 10:44 IST
NIOS Vocational Exam Datesheet 2023 Out: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam dates of NIOS Vocational Public Exam 2023 in online mode. The datesheet has been issued for both practical and theory examinations. Students who have registered and are appearing for the NIOS board exam can check and download the complete datesheet from the official website  - nios.ac.in. 

As per the released schedule, the practical and internal exam of vocational courses is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 25, 2023. Whereas the theory exams for NIOS October/ November 2023 are will be held from November 21. They can click on the direct links provided below to download the exam datesheets online. 

NIOS Vocational Practical Exam Datesheet 2023  - Direct Link (Click Here)

NIOS Vocational (Theory) Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link 

NIOS Vocational Public Exam 2023 Datesheet 

Registered students can go through the dates related to the NIOS Vocational 2023 theory examinations in the table mentioned below:

Dates 

Subjects 

November 21, 2023

Secretarial Procedure

Toy making as an industry

Dark room layout and practices

Records and library

Understanding the child

Aspects of ageing

Maternal and child health care

Childern's wear

November 22, 2023

Orientation to X-Ray department

House wiring and Electrical appliances reparing

Radio and Tape recorder reparing

Cutting and Tailoring

Computer and office applications

Beauty Therapy

November 23, 2023

Indian Embriodery

Entrepreneurship for handloom weavers

November 24, 2023

English

Typewriting

Our health

Desktop Publishing 

November 25, 2023

Shorthand writing

Radio Physics

Agriculture and Animal Husbandry

Principals of Insurance

Footwear Design and Production

November 28, 2023

Plant protection

House Keeping

Catering Management

Hotel front office operations

November 29, 2023

Basic life sciences

Basic stitching skills

Dyeing and printing

November 30, 2023

Secretarial Procedure (Theory) Sr. Secondary Level

Toy making as an industry

Human anatomy and physiology

December 1, 2023

Stenography (Hindi) Sr. Secondary Level

Stenography (English) Sr. Secondary Level

Philosophy and Physiology of Yoga

Carpentry

NIOS Vocational Result 2023

As per the official notice, the result of the NIOS Vocational public exams is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of the exam. No queries about the actual date of the announcement of results will be entertained. Once released, students can check and download their scorecards through the official website  - nios.ac.in. A copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the Accredited Vocational Institutions right after the declaration of the results. 

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling
