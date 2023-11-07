NIOS Exam 2023 Vocational Datesheet Out For Theory And Practical Exams, Get PDF Links Here

NIOS Vocational Exam Datesheet 2023 Out: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam dates of NIOS Vocational Public Exam 2023 in online mode. The datesheet has been issued for both practical and theory examinations. Students who have registered and are appearing for the NIOS board exam can check and download the complete datesheet from the official website - nios.ac.in.

As per the released schedule, the practical and internal exam of vocational courses is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 25, 2023. Whereas the theory exams for NIOS October/ November 2023 are will be held from November 21. They can click on the direct links provided below to download the exam datesheets online.

NIOS Vocational Practical Exam Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

NIOS Vocational (Theory) Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link

NIOS Vocational Public Exam 2023 Datesheet

Registered students can go through the dates related to the NIOS Vocational 2023 theory examinations in the table mentioned below:

Dates Subjects November 21, 2023 Secretarial Procedure Toy making as an industry Dark room layout and practices Records and library Understanding the child Aspects of ageing Maternal and child health care Childern's wear November 22, 2023 Orientation to X-Ray department House wiring and Electrical appliances reparing Radio and Tape recorder reparing Cutting and Tailoring Computer and office applications Beauty Therapy November 23, 2023 Indian Embriodery Entrepreneurship for handloom weavers November 24, 2023 English Typewriting Our health Desktop Publishing November 25, 2023 Shorthand writing Radio Physics Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Principals of Insurance Footwear Design and Production November 28, 2023 Plant protection House Keeping Catering Management Hotel front office operations November 29, 2023 Basic life sciences Basic stitching skills Dyeing and printing November 30, 2023 Secretarial Procedure (Theory) Sr. Secondary Level Toy making as an industry Human anatomy and physiology December 1, 2023 Stenography (Hindi) Sr. Secondary Level Stenography (English) Sr. Secondary Level Philosophy and Physiology of Yoga Carpentry

NIOS Vocational Result 2023

As per the official notice, the result of the NIOS Vocational public exams is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of the exam. No queries about the actual date of the announcement of results will be entertained. Once released, students can check and download their scorecards through the official website - nios.ac.in. A copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the Accredited Vocational Institutions right after the declaration of the results.

Also Read: CAT Admit Card 2023 Live: CAT Admit Card Out Today at iimcat.ac.in, Get Latest Notification And Time Here

