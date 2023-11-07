NIOS Exam 2023 Vocational Datesheet Out For Theory And Practical Exams, Get PDF Links Here

NIOS Vocational Exam Datesheet 2023 Out: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the exam dates of NIOS Vocational Public Exam 2023 in online mode. The datesheet has been issued for both practical and theory examinations. Students who have registered and are appearing for the NIOS board exam can check and download the complete datesheet from the official website - nios.ac.in.
As per the released schedule, the practical and internal exam of vocational courses is scheduled to be conducted from November 16 to 25, 2023. Whereas the theory exams for NIOS October/ November 2023 are will be held from November 21. They can click on the direct links provided below to download the exam datesheets online.
NIOS Vocational Practical Exam Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)
NIOS Vocational (Theory) Datesheet 2023 - Direct Link
NIOS Vocational Public Exam 2023 Datesheet
Registered students can go through the dates related to the NIOS Vocational 2023 theory examinations in the table mentioned below:
|
Dates
|
Subjects
|
November 21, 2023
|
Secretarial Procedure
Toy making as an industry
Dark room layout and practices
Records and library
Understanding the child
Aspects of ageing
Maternal and child health care
Childern's wear
|
November 22, 2023
|
Orientation to X-Ray department
House wiring and Electrical appliances reparing
Radio and Tape recorder reparing
Cutting and Tailoring
Computer and office applications
Beauty Therapy
|
November 23, 2023
|
Indian Embriodery
Entrepreneurship for handloom weavers
|
November 24, 2023
|
English
Typewriting
Our health
Desktop Publishing
|
November 25, 2023
|
Shorthand writing
Radio Physics
Agriculture and Animal Husbandry
Principals of Insurance
Footwear Design and Production
|
November 28, 2023
|
Plant protection
House Keeping
Catering Management
Hotel front office operations
|
November 29, 2023
|
Basic life sciences
Basic stitching skills
Dyeing and printing
|
November 30, 2023
|
Secretarial Procedure (Theory) Sr. Secondary Level
Toy making as an industry
Human anatomy and physiology
|
December 1, 2023
|
Stenography (Hindi) Sr. Secondary Level
Stenography (English) Sr. Secondary Level
Philosophy and Physiology of Yoga
Carpentry
NIOS Vocational Result 2023
As per the official notice, the result of the NIOS Vocational public exams is likely to be declared in 8 to 10 weeks after the last date of the exam. No queries about the actual date of the announcement of results will be entertained. Once released, students can check and download their scorecards through the official website - nios.ac.in. A copy of the relevant portion of the result will be provided to the Accredited Vocational Institutions right after the declaration of the results.
