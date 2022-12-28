NMC Issues Revised Guidelines For Medical Education Unit, Check Details Here

NMC Revised Guidelines: As per the official notice, National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the guidelines and qualifications for Medical Education Unit. The Revised Guidelines include waiver of additional qualification of Advance Course in Medical Education (ACME) or Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) fellowship for resource faculty till January 31, 2024.

The revised guidelines have been released on the official website i.e. nmc.org.in.As per MCC, the guidelines have been revised as medical colleges are not fulfilling the requirement of additional qualification which is affecting the Revised Basic Course Workshop (rBCW) training of faculty.

NMC Issues Revised Guidelines

“As per the NMC guidelines, in a medical college, a minimum of 4 MEU resource faculty must have additional qualifications like ACME, FAIMER, or equivalent. A large number of medical colleges however are not fulfilling this requirement. As a result, the rBCW training of faculty is getting affected. It has been decided to grant a limited-period waiver (up to 31st Jan 2024). A revised guideline for Medical Education Unit (MEU) is circulated herewith”, the official notice reads.

NMC Waives Off Additional Qualification For Faculty Members

The faculty member willing to be a part of the Medical Education Unit under NMC must be trained in MCI Basic or Revised Basic Course in MET/AETCOM at a regional or nodal centre or in a medical college under the Medical Council of India or NMC.

MEU must have a minimum of 8 faculty members. Out of them, 4 members must have undergone ACME or the FAIMER fellowship. For this very purpose, NMC has waived the qualification till January 31, 2024.

Further, NMC has asked the medical colleges to forward the list of MEU resource faculty to the respective regional centres for approval since no changes will be allowed till January 31, 2024.

