    NMC Issues Revised Guidelines For Medical Education Unit, Check Details Here

    NMC revised Guidelines: NMC has revised the guidelines for Medical Education Unit. A waiver has been provided on additional qualifications for faculty till January 31, 2024. Check latest updates here

     

    Updated: Dec 28, 2022 11:48 IST
    NMC Revised Guidelines
    NMC Revised Guidelines

    NMC Revised Guidelines: As per the official notice, National Medical Commission (NMC) has revised the guidelines and qualifications for Medical Education Unit. The Revised Guidelines include waiver of additional qualification of Advance Course in Medical Education (ACME) or Foundation for Advancement of International Medical Education and Research (FAIMER) fellowship for resource faculty till January 31, 2024.

    The revised guidelines have been released on the official website i.e. nmc.org.in.As per MCC, the guidelines have been revised as medical colleges are not fulfilling the requirement of additional qualification which is affecting the Revised Basic Course Workshop (rBCW) training of faculty.

    NMC Issues Revised Guidelines

    “As per the NMC guidelines, in a medical college, a minimum of 4 MEU resource faculty must have additional qualifications like ACME, FAIMER, or equivalent. A large number of medical colleges however are not fulfilling this requirement. As a result, the rBCW training of faculty is getting affected. It has been decided to grant a limited-period waiver (up to 31st Jan 2024). A revised guideline for Medical Education Unit (MEU) is circulated herewith”, the official notice reads.

    NMC Waives Off Additional Qualification For Faculty Members

    The faculty member willing to be a part of the Medical Education Unit under NMC must be trained in MCI Basic or Revised Basic Course in MET/AETCOM at a regional or nodal centre or in a medical college under the Medical Council of India or NMC.

    MEU must have a minimum of 8 faculty members. Out of them, 4 members must have undergone ACME or the FAIMER fellowship. For this very purpose, NMC has waived the qualification till January 31, 2024.

    Further, NMC has asked the medical colleges to forward the list of MEU resource faculty to the respective regional centres for approval since no changes will be allowed till January 31, 2024.

    Also Read: UGC Chairman To Discuss Implementation of Academic Bank of Credits on Dec 29, Check Details Here

     

    REGISTER FOR RESULTS UPDATES
    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification