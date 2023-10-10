NMC's New Regulation: Maximum 100 MBBS Seats per Million Population in Each State

NMC New Regulation: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has set a cap of 100 UG seats per million residents for each state. According to NMC, the decision to limit the number of seats to 100 per 10 lakh people is intended to lessen geographical differences in the availability of healthcare experts

“With an objective of providing the right teaching environment to the medical student and improving the overall quality of education, the provision of limiting UG seats in each state to 100 per million population has been included in the recently notified MSR guidelines 2023,” NMC said in an official notice, noting that it will significantly contribute to ensuring effective educational quality.

NMC announced this while reiterating that numerous courts had made observations on medical college overcrowding, citing as an example the recent W.P. No. 17263 of 2020 case of K.R. Vasudeva vs. State of T.N. and others, dtd 30.07.2021, Madurai bench of Madras High court that had warned NMC against medical college overcrowding.

NMC's Proposal Could Add 40,000 MBBS Seats Nationwide, Receives Praise from Medical Community

According to NMC, if the medical institutions are allocated equally, there will be a possibility for an increase of roughly 40,000 MBBS seats in the nation.

“This decision of NMC has been applauded by various state branches of IMA, students’ associations, and medical fraternity in general. NMC shall continue its endeavour to improve quality of medical training in the country,” NMC notice states.

NExT Exam for 2020 Batch: Panel to Review Medical Colleges' Readiness for Implementation Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry has set up a 7-member committee to inspect the readiness of states and medical colleges for rolling out the National Exit Test (NExT) for final-year students of the MBBS 2020 Batch. On July 13, 2023, NMC put off the NExT for the MBBS 2019 Batch.

