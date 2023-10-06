CBME Guidelines 2023: NMC Rolls Back Decision To Change Passing Marks To 40 Percent, Check Official Notice Here

CBME Guidelines 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has withdrawn its decision to drop passing marks for MBBS subjects having two papers to 40%. The commission released a notice and said that the amendment to Curriculum Based Medical Education (CBME) guidelines is “not possible”. NMC had notified the amendment in CBME guidelines in September. The regulations include new rules on the MBBS curriculum, admission process, academic calendar etc.

What was the New Amended Page 58 of CBME Guidelines?

According to the amendment, the MBBS passing marks had been reduced from 50% to 40%. “In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure minimum 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject,” the amendment stated.

However, NMC has rolled back its decision. Referring to this new amendment, the commission has now stated, “After thorough consideration of the subject matter, it has been decided that retrospective effect in this connection is not possible.” Check table below for a better understanding:

Page 58 of CBME guidelines Amended page 58 of CBME guidelines In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum of 50% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject In subjects that have two papers, the learner must secure a minimum of 40% of marks in aggregate (both papers together) to pass in the said subject Criteria for passing in a subject: A candidate should obtain 50% marks in university conducted examination separately in theory and in practical (practical includes; practical/clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject Criteria for passing in a subject: MBBS students should obtain 50% aggregate marks and 60:40 (minimum) or 40:60 (minimum) in university examinations separately in theory and in practical (practical includes; practical, clinical and viva voce) in order to be declared as passed in that subject

