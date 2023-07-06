NMC to Consider Request to Waive Fees for NExT Mock Test Scheduled for July 28; Get Details

NExT Exam 2024: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has commenced discussions following a request from the Union health ministry to explore the possibility of exempting fees for the upcoming mock National Exit Test (NExT) for the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students nationwide. The NExT, organized by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is scheduled to take place on July 28.

As per a recent notification from the esteemed medical institute, the "General" category and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 2,000 each as a fee to participate in the mock test. On the other hand, SC, ST, and EWS applicants need to pay Rs 1,000. However, individuals with benchmark disabilities are exempted from paying any fee for the examination. The AIIMS, Delhi has been assigned the responsibility of conducting the mock test, which will be computer-based and consist of multiple-choice questions, according to sources.

NExT Exam 2024: Preparing Candidates through Mock Test for Two-Phase Assessment

The purpose of conducting the mock test is to familiarize potential candidates with the computer-based test, software interface, and process flow at the examination centers. For the 2019 batch of final-year MBBS students, the NExT will take place in two phases next year. On Friday, the NMC released the NExT (National Exit Test) Regulations, 2023, which outline that the exam will be conducted in two phases, with NExT Step 1 and NExT Step 2 exams held twice annually.

According to a gazette notification, the NMC stated that the NExT will serve as the basis for certifying the eligibility of medical graduates to practice modern medicine in India, functioning as a licentiate examination. Additionally, it will be used to determine eligibility and rankings for admission into postgraduate medical courses, serving as an entrance examination for further medical education in broad specialties.

NExT Exam 2024: Step-by-Step Roadmap for Medical Practitioners in India

Once the candidates successfully clear NExT Step 1, they will be required to complete a one-year internship. Their NExT Step 1 score will be taken into consideration for admission to postgraduate courses. Following the internship, medical students must pass NExT Step 2 in order to qualify for obtaining a license and registration to practice modern medicine in India.

Foreign medical graduates who wish to practice in India must also undergo NExT Step 1, complete the internship, and then successfully clear NExT Step 2 to meet the eligibility criteria. The sample questions in the mock or practice test will merely illustrate the pattern and format of NExT Step 1. NExT Step 1 will consist of six subject papers, each with its own weightage in terms of items and time allocation.

NMC Act Empowers NExT Exam: Pathway to Merit-Based PG Courses and Medical Practice

As per the provisions of the NMC Act, the NExT will have multiple functions. It will serve as a common qualifying exam for final-year MBBS students, a licentiate exam for practicing modern medicine, a merit-based admission exam for postgraduate courses, and a screening exam for foreign medical graduates seeking to practice in India.

In September of the previous year, the government invoked the provisions of the NMC Act to extend the deadline for conducting the NExT for final-year MBBS students until September 2024. According to the NMC Act, the commission is mandated to conduct the NExT, a common final-year undergraduate medical examination, within three years of the Act coming into force. The NMC Act was enacted in September 2020.

