NTA PhD Entrance Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Schedule Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: NTA has announced the entrance exam dates for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU PhD exams. As per the schedule, the entrance exam will be held on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023. Check notice pdf here

Updated: Sep 21, 2023 19:30 IST
NTA PhD Entrance Exam Dates 2023 Announced
NTA PhD Entrance Exam Dates 2023 Announced

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU today. The entrance exam will be conducted on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates can check the subject-wise PhD date sheet on the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. Apart from the NTA PhD entrance exam dates, the officials have also informed that the application correction window will open on September 23, 2023. 

Candidates who applied for PhD admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University can edit their application form by September 24 up to 11:50 PM. 

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Dates 

Candidates can check the table to know the PhD entrance exam dates here: 

Events 

Dates

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 

October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023

Check NTA PhD Entrance Exam Subject-wise date notice pdf here 

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Application Form Correction Window 

Candidates who applied for PhD admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University can edit their application form by September 24 up to 11:50 pm. 

“Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates. The candidates should also regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://phdentrance.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates,” NTA added. Check below the fields that can be edited: 

Particulars 

Fields

Fields that cannot be edited 

Mobile number, email address, address

Candidates will be allowed to change any one of the following

Candidate name, father name, mother name, photograph, signature

Candidates will be allowed to change all these fields

Graduation details, postgraduate details

Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities with limitation of present and permanent address.

Exam city selection

Candidates will be allowed to change all these fields

Date of birth, gender, category, sub-category

