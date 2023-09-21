NTA PhD Entrance Exam Dates 2023 Announced, Check DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Schedule Here

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU, and BBAU today. The entrance exam will be conducted on October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023. Candidates can check the subject-wise PhD date sheet on the official website: phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in. Apart from the NTA PhD entrance exam dates, the officials have also informed that the application correction window will open on September 23, 2023.

Candidates who applied for PhD admission to Delhi University, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Banaras Hindu University, and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University can edit their application form by September 24 up to 11:50 PM.

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the table to know the PhD entrance exam dates here:

Events Dates NTA PhD Entrance Exam October 26, 27, 30, and 31, 2023

NTA PhD Entrance Exam 2023 Application Form Correction Window

“Since, it is a one-time facility extended to the candidates to avoid any hardship to them, the candidates are advised to do the correction very carefully, as no further opportunity for correction will be given to the candidates. The candidates should also regularly visit NTA website www.nta.ac.in and https://phdentrance.samarth.ac.in/ for the latest updates,” NTA added. Check below the fields that can be edited:

Particulars Fields Fields that cannot be edited Mobile number, email address, address Candidates will be allowed to change any one of the following Candidate name, father name, mother name, photograph, signature Candidates will be allowed to change all these fields Graduation details, postgraduate details Candidates shall be allowed to change examination Cities with limitation of present and permanent address. Exam city selection Candidates will be allowed to change all these fields Date of birth, gender, category, sub-category

