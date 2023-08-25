NTA SWAYAM exam dates 2023 announced for January, July semesters, check schedule here

SWAYAM 2023 Exam Dates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the January and July exam dates of the Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM). Accordingly, the January semester exams will be held on October 19, 20, and 21, 2023 whereas exams for the July semester will be conducted on November 30, December 1, and 2.

NTA stated in the notice, “The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted with the responsibility of conducting the Exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for January and July, 2023 Semester.”

NTA SWAYAM Exam Dates 2023

Candidates can check dates and other important details on the official websites: nta.ac.in and swayam.nta.ac.in. Go through the table to know the January, July semesters exam dates:

Exam Semester Exam dates Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-10) January 2023 October 19, 20 and 21, 2023 Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM-11) July 2023 November 30, December 1, and December 2, 2023

How to download NTA SWAYAM Exam 2023 dates notice?

NTA states in its official notice, “Candidates are advised to regularly check the NTA website(s) at www.nta.ac.in for the latest updates regarding the examination. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-4075 9000 or write to NTA at swayam@nta.ac.in.” To download the notice, candidates can check below the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: nta.ac.in

Step 2: Click on NTA SWAYAM exam dates notice available on the home page

Step 3: A new PDF file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Check the exam dates and download the page

Step 5: Also, keep a hard copy for future references

Study Webs of Active-Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) conducts on-line certification courses on a variety of subjects for which exams are held every semester in the computer mode or in hybrid mode, i.e. CBT mode and paper pen mode. There will be no negative marking for any wrong answer in the MCQ sections.

