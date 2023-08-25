DU PG 2nd merit list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to seat allotment result download here

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the merit list for the second round for postgraduate admission today: August 25. Candidates can check the DU PG 2nd seat allotment list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Those who have been allotted a seat under DU PG second merit list will have to accept it till August 28.

The document verification process and approval of admission will be done from August 26 to 29. The DU PG 2nd merit list will likely have the candidate's roll number, name, application form number, CUET marks, allotted college, and opted programme.

DU PG Second Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today)

Candidates who have applied for DU PG admission on the CSAS portal can check the merit list by logging into their dashboards on admission.uod.ac.in. They can check the admission and other important dates related to DU 2nd seat allotment:

Events Dates DU PG second admission list August 25, 2023 Candidates to accept the allocated seat August 25 to 28, 2023 Document verification and approval of admission August 26 to 29, 2023 Last date of fee payment August 25 to 30, 2023 Mid entry August 31 to September 1, 2023 DU PG third admission list September 4, 2023

How to check DU PG 2nd Merit List 2023?

The Delhi University PG second merit list is prepared based on the vacant seats available after the first seat allotment and the CUET PG 2023 score of candidates. They can check the DU PG 2023 second allotment list by following the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on - Postgraduate Admissions tab

Step 3: Go to the candidate’s login portal

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: A merit list will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download and print the DU PG list for future reference

Details mentioned on DU PG Merit List 2023

The following details are mentioned on the DU PG merit list:

Candidate's roll number

Name of the candidate

Application form number

CUET marks

Allotted College

Opted course

Score obtained by the candidate

Candidate’s category

Category wise rank

Choice (College preferences)

