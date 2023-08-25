  1. Home
  2. News
  3. DU PG 2nd merit list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to seat allotment result download here

DU PG 2nd merit list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in, know how to seat allotment result download here

DU PG Admission 2023: Delhi University will publish the PG second merit list today, August 25. Candidates seeking admission to various postgraduate programmes in DU colleges can download the DU 2nd PG 2023 merit list at admission.uod.ac.in. Know steps to download here

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 25, 2023 12:29 IST
DU PG 2nd merit list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in
DU PG 2nd merit list releasing today at admission.uod.ac.in

DU PG Admission 2023: The University of Delhi will release the merit list for the second round for postgraduate admission today: August 25. Candidates can check the DU PG 2nd seat allotment list on the official website at admission.uod.ac.in. Those who have been allotted a seat under DU PG second merit list will have to accept it till August 28. 

The document verification process and approval of admission will be done from August 26 to 29. The DU PG 2nd merit list will likely have the candidate's roll number, name, application form number, CUET marks, allotted college, and opted programme. 

DU PG Second Merit List 2023 - Direct Link (Available Today) 

DU PG Admission 2023 

Candidates who have applied for DU PG admission on the CSAS portal can check the merit list by logging into their dashboards on admission.uod.ac.in. They can check the admission and other important dates related to DU 2nd seat allotment: 

Events 

Dates 

DU PG second admission list

August 25, 2023

Candidates to accept the allocated seat

August 25 to 28, 2023

Document verification and approval of admission

August 26 to 29, 2023

Last date of fee payment

August 25 to 30, 2023

Mid entry

August 31 to September 1, 2023

DU PG third admission list

September 4, 2023

How to check DU PG 2nd Merit List 2023? 

The Delhi University PG second merit list is prepared based on the vacant seats available after the first seat allotment and the CUET PG 2023 score of candidates. They can check the DU PG 2023 second allotment list by following the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: admission.uod.ac.in

Step 2: Click on - Postgraduate Admissions tab

Step 3: Go to the candidate’s login portal 

Step 4: Enter the login credentials 

Step 5: A merit list will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download and print the DU PG list for future reference

Details mentioned on DU PG Merit List 2023

The following details are mentioned on the DU PG merit list:

  • Candidate's roll number
  • Name of the candidate
  • Application form number
  • CUET marks
  • Allotted College
  • Opted course
  • Score obtained by the candidate
  • Candidate’s category
  • Category wise rank
  • Choice (College preferences)

Also Read: BHU UG 8th Merit List 2023 Released, Know How to Download PDF Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023