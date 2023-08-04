NVS Class 6 Registration 2024 window closing in a week, check documents required to apply for JNVST here

NVS Class 6 Registration 2024: The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) will end the registration for class 6 admissions on August 10. Students and parents can fill up the JNVST registration form 2024 in online mode at the official website: navodaya.gov.in. Those seeking admission inNVS class 6th must not have been born before May 1, 2012 and after July 31, 2014, (both dates are inclusive).

The provisionally selected candidate has to produce a copy of the birth certificate issued by the government authority concerned at the time of admission. The Navodaya 6th class admission test 2024 will be conducted in two phases: Phase 1 and 2. The phase one JNVST exam will be held on November 4, 2023, at 11:30 am, and the phase two exam will take place on January 20, 2024, at 11:30 am.

NVS Class 6 Dates 2024

Those appearing for the JNVST exam can check the last date to apply and other important dates provided in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for JNVST 6th admission August 10, 2023 NVS Class 6 Phase 1 Exam November 4 at 11:30 AM JNVST 6th Phase 2 Exam January 20 at 11:30 AM

How to apply for JNVST Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti class 6th Admission 2024?

Candidates can apply for JNVST admission in online mode by following the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website: navodaya.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select NVS class 6 registration link

Step 3: Register by entering the asked details

Step 4: Login and fill out the application form and upload the documents

Step 4: Submit the JNVST application form and pay the prescribed application fee

Step 5: Save the confirmation page and download it for future references

Documents Required For NVS Class 6 Registration 2024

While applying, students or parent/guardian have to upload the specified documents. They can check below the list of documents required while NVS class 6th admission 2024 registration:

Certificate verified by the Head Master mentioning the details of the candidate in the prescribed format

Aadhaar details/ Residence certificate issued by Government Authority

Passport size photographs

Signature of parent

Signature of the candidate

Also Read: CBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023 Out, 47.40 percent students pass, check girls and boys pass percentage and statistics here