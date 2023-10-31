NVS Lateral Entry 2024 Class 9, 11 Registration Deadline Extended, Check Revised Schedule Here

NVS Class 9, 11 Lateral Entry Registration: Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti has extended the deadline for the submission of the Class 9 and 11 lateral entry admission 2024. As per the earlier schedule the last date for students to submit their applications for class 9 and 11 lateral entry was today, October 31, 2023. Students can now complete the registrations until November 7, 2023.

NVS class 9 and 11 lateral entry exams are scheduled to be conducted on February 10, 2024. Students in class 8 and 10 in 2023 (January to December session) 2023-24 (April 2023 to March 2024) session are eligible to apply for the class 9 and 11 lateral entry selection test. When registering for the admission test students are advised to enter all relevant details in the registration link.

NVS class 9 and 11 lateral entry application link is available on the official website - navodaya.gov.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration process for the lateral entry admissions through the direct link available here.

NVS Class 9 Lateral Entry Admission - Click Here

NVS Class 11 Lateral Entry Admission - Click Here

How to Register for NVS 9th and 11th Lateral Entry Admission Test

The link for students to apply for the class 9 and class 11 lateral entry session is available on the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti. Eligible candidates can also complete the registration process by following the steps given here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti

Step 2: Click on the NVS 9th/ 11th lateral entry registration link

Step 3: Click on the application link and read through the instructions given

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the link given

Step 5: Upload necessary documents and submit the required fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

The NVS lateral entry exams will be held on February 10, 2024. The exam will be conducted for a duration of 2.5 hours from 11 am to 1:30 pm. Students appearing for the exams are required to attempt five sections with objective type questions. It must also be noted that an additional time of 15 minutes will be provided to students for reading the question paper.

Also Read: NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Registration Deadline Extended; Apply Soon at swayam.nta.ac.in