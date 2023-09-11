Odisha NEET Counselling 2023 Round 3 State Merit List Released, Get PDF Link Here

Odisha NEET UG Counselling: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) has released the Odisha NEET UG 2023 counselling round 3 provisional state merit list on the official website. The allotment results have been released as a PDF document consisting of the list of students who are eligible for the allotment of seats in the counselling round.

As per the given schedule, in case of any query candidates can report the same by 5 pm today, September 11, 2023, and the final revised state merit list will be released on September 12, 2023. The choice filling and locking by registered candidates will be conducted from September 12 to 13, 2023 and the third round provisional allotment result will be announced on September 14, 2023.

Candidates can check the round 3 provisional state merit list through the link given on the official website - ojee.nic.in. Candidates can also check the state merit list pdf through the direct link given below.

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Allotment - Click Here

How to Check the OJEE 2023 State Merit List

The state merit list pdf for round 3 counselling is available on the official website. The pdf contains the list of students eligible for round 3 allotment. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the merit list.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE

Step 2: Click on the OJEE MBBS counselling link

Step 3: Click on the revised state merit list link on the homepage

Step 4: The merit list pdf will be displayed

Step 5: Download the merit list for further reference

Odisha NEET UG Counselling Choice Filling

The choice filling and locking link will be available on the official website of OJEE from September 12, 2023 onwards. Candidates eligible for admission based on the merit list and complete the choice-filling process through the link given on the official website. When entering the choices candidates need to mention the colleges in their order of preference. Based on the choices entered the final allotment list will be released.

Also Read: NMC Issues List of Medical Colleges With Number of Seats Approved By MARB, Get PDF Here