OJEE 2023: Registrations Begin Today at ojee.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

OJEE 2023 Registration: The Odisha Skill Development and Technical Department will begin the OJEE 2023 registration process today - February 10, 2023. Candidates interested in applying for the OJEE 2023 exams can visit the official website today to complete the registration and application process.

The OJEE 2023 Registration link will be available on the official website. To apply candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the required details in the registration link provided. After completing the OJEE 2023 registrations, candidates will be able to complete the OJEE 2023 application form.

OJEE 2023 Registration link will be made available on the official website - ojee.nic.in. The direct link for candidates to apply for OJEE 2023 will also be available here as soon as the registration process commence.

OJEE 2023 Official notification - Click Here

OJEE 2023 Schedule

OJEE 2023 Registration process will be conducted online. Students appearing for the OJEE 2023 exams can check the complete schedule here.

Event Dates OJEE 2023 Registrations Commence February 10, 2023 Last date to submit OJEE 2023 March 20, 2023 OJEE 2023 Exam Date 1st - 2nd week of May 2023

OJEE 2023 Registration Process

The OJEE 2023 Registration is being conducted in the online mode. Candidates applying need to first complete the registration through the link provided on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to complete the OJEE 2023 Registrations.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE

Step 2: Click on the OJEE 2023 Registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details in the OJEE 2023 Registration link

Step 4: Login using the registration credentials and complete the application form

Step 5: Upload the necessary documents in the OJEE 2023 Application form

Step 6: Submit the OJEE 2023 Application fee and click on the final submission

OJEE 2023 exams are conducted for admissions to the B.Pharm / MCA / M.Sc. (Comp. Sc) / MBA / Int. MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses offered in the Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha. Candidates applying are advised to keep visiting this page for OJEE 2023 Registration and application details.

Also Read: CUET UG 2023 Registration: UG Application Form Live at cuet.samarth.ac.in