OJEE 2023 Special Phase Exams Begin Today, Check Exam Schedule Here

OJEE Special Phase Exam 2023: The Government of Odisha has commenced the 2nd/Special Joint Entrance exam from today on June 26, 2023. As per the given schedule, the OJEE exam is conducted in online computer-based test mode in four shifts per day. Candidates who are registered and appearing for the Odisha Joint Entrance examination can check and download their respective hall tickets from the official website - ojee.nic.in.

According to the official notification, the OJEE 2nd and Special exam will end on June 29 with MCA / M. Sc Computer Science exam. Qualified candidates in the OJEE will be admitted to the programmes offered by various private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in the state.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least 1 hour before the commencement of the exam. They must keep their admit cards along with them as it is a mandatory document that needs to be carried at the test centre on the day of the exam. Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to download the OJEE 2023 hall tickets.

OJEE 2nd Special Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Odisha OJEE 2nd Special Exam Schedule

Registered candidates can check the Odisha OJEE 2023 exam schedule in the table below:



Exam Date Shift 1 Shift 2 Shift 3 Shift 4 9 to 10 AM 11.30 to 12.30 PM 2.30 to 3.30 PM 5 to 6 pm June 26, 2023 B. Tech B. Tech B. Tech MBA June 27, 2023 Lateral Entry to B. Tech B. Sc. LE to B. Tech Lateral Entry to B. Tech B. Pharmacy MBA June 29, 2023 MCA / M. Sc Computer Science - - -

How to download the Odisha OJEE 2nd Special Admit Card 2023 online?

Candidates appearing for the OJEE entrance exam can follow the below-given steps to check and download their respective hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of OJEE - ojee.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Odisha OJEE 2nd Special admit card available on the screen under candidate's activity

Step 3: Enter the required login details and click on the submit button

Step 4: Download the OJEE admit card 2023 and print a hard copy for future use

