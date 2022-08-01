    OJEE Counselling 2022: Registration Process for Round 2 to begin today, Apply online at ojee.nic.in

    OJEE Counselling 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE registration 2022 for Round 2 of the Counselling Process is expected to begin from today - 1st August 2022. Apply for OJEE OJEE 2022 Round 2 Registrations online via the official website - ojee.nic.in. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: Aug 1, 2022 07:47 IST
    OJEE Counselling 2022
    OJEE Counselling 2022

    OJEE Counselling 2022: As per the latest update, the Odisha JEE 2022 Round 2 Registrations will begin from today. The official notice released earlier has confirmed that Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE registration 2022 for Round 2 of the counselling process will officially begin from Monday - 1st August 2022. Candidates who want to participate in the special round of OJEE Counselling 2022 can register themselves by logging onto the exam portal - ojee.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the registration page of the website is also placed below, from where candidates will be able to complete the OJEE application process:

    Register for OJEE Counselling 2022 (Special Round) - Direct Link

     Apply on or before 7th August 2022

    The registration process for OJEE 2022 Round 2 will be available to the candidates until 7th August 2022. Candidates who want to take admission into various streams such as B.Tech, LE-Tech Diploma, LE-Tech BSc, MBA, MCA, B.Pharm and M.Pharm in professional colleges based in Odisha can register for Round 2 of OJEE 2022 online on or before 11 PM on 7th August 2022. he OJEE 2022 special round registrations form will be released on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

    The round 2 of OJEE 2022 will be held only for allotment of seats for vacant seats left from OJEE 2022 first phase of the counselling. The seat allotment results for Round 2 of OJEE Counselling 2022 is expected to be released on 10th August 2022. Candidates will be given further instructions regarding OJEE counseling soon.

    Also Read: TS EAMCET 2022 Answer Key (OUT): Download TS EAMCET Answer Key, Candidate Response Sheet at eamcet.tsche.ac.in

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
    Name
    Mobile Number
    Gender
    Your Location
    Email ID
    Roll Number
    Select type of Result
    Class
    What you wish to study
    What stream you wish to study?
    Your Stream
    Study Mode
    Exam Name
    Highest Qualification

    Related Stories