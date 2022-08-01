OJEE Counselling 2022: Registration Process for Round 2 to begin today, Apply online at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Counselling 2022: As per the latest update, the Odisha JEE 2022 Round 2 Registrations will begin from today. The official notice released earlier has confirmed that Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, OJEE registration 2022 for Round 2 of the counselling process will officially begin from Monday - 1st August 2022. Candidates who want to participate in the special round of OJEE Counselling 2022 can register themselves by logging onto the exam portal - ojee.nic.in. Alternatively, a direct link to the registration page of the website is also placed below, from where candidates will be able to complete the OJEE application process:

Register for OJEE Counselling 2022 (Special Round) - Direct Link

Apply on or before 7th August 2022

The registration process for OJEE 2022 Round 2 will be available to the candidates until 7th August 2022. Candidates who want to take admission into various streams such as B.Tech, LE-Tech Diploma, LE-Tech BSc, MBA, MCA, B.Pharm and M.Pharm in professional colleges based in Odisha can register for Round 2 of OJEE 2022 online on or before 11 PM on 7th August 2022. he OJEE 2022 special round registrations form will be released on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

The round 2 of OJEE 2022 will be held only for allotment of seats for vacant seats left from OJEE 2022 first phase of the counselling. The seat allotment results for Round 2 of OJEE Counselling 2022 is expected to be released on 10th August 2022. Candidates will be given further instructions regarding OJEE counseling soon.

