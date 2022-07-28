OJEE Result 2022: Sradharabinda Tops MBA Exam, Odisha JEE Counselling To Start From 10 August

OJEE 2022: As per the updates, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) will start the counselling for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) from 10th August. All the qualified candidates will be able to register and fill their choices on the official websites - odishajee.com, ojee.nic.in. Earlier, Odisha's Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department, P R Ghadai declared the results of OJEE 2022.

Along with result, the officials also released the OJEE result booklet. Candidates will be able to download their OJEE 2022 rank card from the official website. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the exam. This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for OJEE, of whom 47,761 candidates appeared for it.

OJEE Counselling 2022

As per the released date, the OJEE 2022 counselling will begin from 10th August. All the qualified candidates will have to register to participate in the Odisha JEE counselling process. Further, they will have to complete - choice filling, locking, mock/temporary allotment, reporting at nodal centres, final seat allotment and report at the allotted institutes. The allotment of seats will be done through a centralised OJEE 2022 counselling on the basis of merit list through marks secured by candidates in OJEE 2022.

OJEE Result 2022 Statistics

This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 47,761 candidates (82.5 %) appeared in the test. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination. All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, will have to appear for OJEE counselling for admission to different technical/professional courses in government and private colleges/Institutes of Odisha corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria.

OJEE 2022 Toppers List

Streams Names of Toppers MBA Sradharabinda Samantaray MCA Ishant Kumar Nayak B.Pharm Arup Kumar Panda M.Pharm Sachin Nayak M.Arch Shristi Nangalia M.Plan Dibyashree Mishra

OJEE 2022 B.Tech Toppers

Engineering Branch Names of Toppers Civil Engineering Sanjeev Pradhan Electrical Engineering Mithun Adhikari Mechanical Engineering Ranjan Subhankar Mohapatra CompSc Engineering/IT S Sanjib Kumar Pankaj Kumar Electronics Engineering Chemical Engineering Hariyali Behera Metallurgical Engineering Masum Alli Environmental Engineering Arka Ghosh Biotechnology Subhashree Hota Plastic Engineering Jyoti Prakash Nayak Textile Engineering Priyanka Ray

