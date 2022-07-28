OJEE Result 2022: Sradharabinda Tops MBA Exam, Odisha JEE Counselling To Start From 10 August
OJEE 2022: The Odisha JEE counselling 2022 will start on 10th August 2022. The OJEE result 2022 has been declared, Shradharabinda Samantray and Ishant Kumar Nayak have topped in MBA and MCA respectively. Know updates here
OJEE 2022: As per the updates, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) will start the counselling for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) from 10th August. All the qualified candidates will be able to register and fill their choices on the official websites - odishajee.com, ojee.nic.in. Earlier, Odisha's Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department, P R Ghadai declared the results of OJEE 2022.
Along with result, the officials also released the OJEE result booklet. Candidates will be able to download their OJEE 2022 rank card from the official website. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the exam. This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for OJEE, of whom 47,761 candidates appeared for it.
As per the released date, the OJEE 2022 counselling will begin from 10th August. All the qualified candidates will have to register to participate in the Odisha JEE counselling process. Further, they will have to complete - choice filling, locking, mock/temporary allotment, reporting at nodal centres, final seat allotment and report at the allotted institutes. The allotment of seats will be done through a centralised OJEE 2022 counselling on the basis of merit list through marks secured by candidates in OJEE 2022.
OJEE Result 2022 Statistics
This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 47,761 candidates (82.5 %) appeared in the test. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination. All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, will have to appear for OJEE counselling for admission to different technical/professional courses in government and private colleges/Institutes of Odisha corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria.
