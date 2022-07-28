    OJEE Result 2022: Sradharabinda Tops MBA Exam, Odisha JEE Counselling To Start From 10 August

    OJEE 2022: The Odisha JEE counselling 2022 will start on 10th August 2022. The OJEE result 2022 has been declared, Shradharabinda Samantray and Ishant Kumar Nayak have topped in MBA and MCA respectively. Know updates here 

    Updated: Jul 28, 2022 11:17 IST
    OJEE Result 2022
    OJEE Result 2022
    OJEE 2022: As per the updates, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) will start the counselling for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) from 10th August. All the qualified candidates will be able to register and fill their choices on the official websites - odishajee.com, ojee.nic.in. Earlier, Odisha's Minister for Skill Development and Technical Education Department, P R Ghadai declared the results of OJEE 2022. 
     
    Along with result, the officials also released the OJEE result booklet. Candidates will be able to download their OJEE 2022 rank card from the official website. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the exam. This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for OJEE, of whom 47,761 candidates appeared for it. 
     

    OJEE Counselling 2022 

    As per the released date, the OJEE 2022 counselling will begin from 10th August. All the qualified candidates will have to register to participate in the Odisha JEE counselling process. Further, they will have to complete - choice filling, locking, mock/temporary allotment, reporting at nodal centres, final seat allotment and report at the allotted institutes. The allotment of seats will be done through a centralised OJEE 2022 counselling on the basis of merit list through marks secured by candidates in OJEE 2022.  

    OJEE Result 2022 Statistics 

    This year, a total of 57,898 candidates registered for the examination, of whom 47,761 candidates (82.5 %) appeared in the test. A total of 47,729 candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination. All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, will have to appear for OJEE counselling for admission to different technical/professional courses in government and private colleges/Institutes of Odisha corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria. 

    OJEE 2022 Toppers List 

    Streams 

    Names of Toppers 

    MBA

    Sradharabinda Samantaray

    MCA 

    Ishant Kumar Nayak

    B.Pharm

    Arup Kumar Panda

    M.Pharm

    Sachin Nayak

    M.Arch 

    Shristi Nangalia

    M.Plan

    Dibyashree Mishra

    OJEE 2022 B.Tech Toppers 

    Engineering Branch

    Names of Toppers 

    Civil Engineering

    Sanjeev Pradhan 

    Electrical Engineering

    Mithun Adhikari 

    Mechanical Engineering

    Ranjan Subhankar Mohapatra 

    CompSc Engineering/IT

    S Sanjib Kumar 

    Pankaj Kumar

    Electronics Engineering

    Chemical Engineering

    Hariyali Behera 

    Metallurgical Engineering

    Masum Alli

    Environmental Engineering

    Arka Ghosh 

    Biotechnology

    Subhashree Hota 

    Plastic Engineering

    Jyoti Prakash Nayak 

    Textile Engineering

    Priyanka Ray

