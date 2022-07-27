OJEE Result 2022 (Declared): Odisha JEE Results Announced at ojee.nic.in, Know How to Download Rank Card Here

OJEE Result 2022 (Released): As per the updates, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) has announced the OJEE result in online mode. Candidates will have to use their application number and password in the login window to check their OJEE result 2022. The official has announced the OJEE result at the official websites - odishajee.com, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE Result 2022: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) will announce the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 result today in online mode. As per media reports, the OJEE result 2022 will be announced at the Auditorium of the State Council for Technical Education & Vocational Training, SCTE & VT. Once released, candidates will be able to check their results on the official website - odishajee.com, ojee.nic.in.

Candidates will have to use their application number and password in the login window to check their OJEE result 2022. The result will be available in the form of rank cards that include overall scores and merit ranks. This year, Odisha JEE 2022 was conducted from 4th to 8th July 2022 in three shifts - morning, afternoon, and forenoon.

How To Download OJEE Result 2022 Scorecard?

The Odisha JEE 2022 result will be available on the official website - odishajee.com. To check the OJEE scores, candidates must keep their admit card ready themselves. Click on the link that says - OJEE 2022 Rank Card. In the login window, they need to enter their - application number and password. The OJEE 2022 result will appear on the screen. Download the result and print it for future reference.

As per media reports, 57,918 applicants took the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022. In percentage, the tests were taken by around 82.5% of candidates. According to media reports, around 48,000 of the 58,000 enrolled students took the exam, while the remaining 10,000 did not. The computer-based test was held at 61 locations throughout Odisha's 30 districts.

OJEE Result 2022 - Merit List

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) will release a merit list of all the candidates who qualify for the OJEE exam. The merit list will have the names of candidates and marks secured by them. Candidates having their names on the OJEE merit list will be eligible for counselling and the admission process. Odisha JEE counselling will be conducted online wherein candidates are required to fill choices of college and course.