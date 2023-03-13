    Over 8.5 Lakh Students to Appear in West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2023 Tomorrow, Check HS Exam Routine 2023 Here

    West Bengal Board Exam 2023 WBCHSE will begin the Class 12 board exam tomorrow i.e. March 14. Students can check out the West Bengal HS Routine 2023 here

    Updated: Mar 13, 2023 13:32 IST
    West Bengal Board Exam 2023: WBCHSE will begin the West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2023 tomorrow i.e. March 14, 2023. Approximately 8.52 lakh students will appear in the West Bengal HS Exam 2023 starting tomorrow. As per the latest updates, the Class 12 Uccha Madhyamik Exams will be conducted at 2,349 venues this year.

    The authorities will begin the West Bengal HS Exam 2023 with the Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, and Punjabi papers on March 14, 2023. These exams will be followed by English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), and alternative English on March 16, 2023.

    WBCHSE will conduct the West Bengal HS Exam 2023 in the morning shift from 10.00 am to 1.15 pm. However, students appearing for the Class 12th exams must reach the exam venue at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam. They can check out the HS 2023 Routine of West Bengal Board here.

    West Bengal HS Exam Routine 2023

    Students who are appearing for West Bengal HS Exam 2023 can check out the Class 12 West Bengal Board Exam Routine 2023 below.

    Date

    Exam (Morning shift: From 10 am to 1.15 pm)

    March 14, 2023

    Bengali (A), English (A), Hindi (A), Nepali (A), Urdu, Santhali, Odia, Telugu, Gujarati, Punjabi

    March 16, 2023

    English (B), Bengali (B), Hindi (B), Nepali (B), Alternative English

    March 17, 2023

    Healthcare, Automobile, Organised Retailing, Security, IT, and ITES - Vocational Subjects

    March 18, 2023

    Biological Science, Business Studies, Political Science

    March 20, 2023

    Mathematics, Psychology, Anthropology, Agronomy, History

    March 21, 2023

    Computer Science, Modern Computer Application, Environmental Studies, Health & Physical Education, Music, Visual Arts

    March 22, 2023

    Commercial Law and Preliminaries of Auditing, Philosophy, Sociology

    March 23, 2023

    Physics, Nutrition, Education, Accountancy

    March 24, 2023

    Economics

    March 25, 2023

    Chemistry, Journalism & Mass Communication, Sanskrit, Persian, Arabic, French

    March 27, 2023

    Statistics, Geography, Costing & Taxation, Home Management & Family Resource Management

    Surveillance at West Bengal Class 12 Exam 2023

    Out of a total of 2,349 locations, as many as 206 have been designated as sensitive. To prevent mobile phones or any other electronic device from being smuggled into the exam hall in order to prevent malpractice, students who are taking the exam at a sensitive testing location will have to go through a three-layer screening process. The venues will all have metal detectors and CCTV surveillance as well.

    Also Read: GSEB Board Exam 2023 for Class 10th, 12th Begins Tomorrow, Check Gujarat Board Guidelines Here

