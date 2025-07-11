PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024: Key Insights on Student Learning Levels Across India

A new report from the Ministry of Education, called PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, shows that many students in India are facing big problems in learning. This survey was done in December 2024 by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) and looked at how well students in Class 3, 6, and 9 are learning in both government and private schools.

What the PARAKH Report Found

1. Problems in Math, Language, and Science: Many students are having a tough time with simple math like adding, subtracting, or solving easy problems.

In language, students are not able to read properly or write full sentences. They struggle to understand what they read.

In science, students don’t understand concepts clearly and find it hard to use what they learn in real life.

2. Big Gaps in Learning Between Different Places and People