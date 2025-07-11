Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024: Key Insights on Student Learning Levels Across India

PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024 report by the Ministry of Education shows that many students in Classes 3, 6, and 9 are struggling with basic Math, Language, and Science. It highlights learning gaps between regions and income groups. The report calls for better teacher training, improved curriculum, and the use of technology to support students. It aims to boost foundational skills, aligning with NEP 2020 goals.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 11, 2025, 11:01 IST
PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024
A new report from the Ministry of Education, called PARAKH Rashtriya Sarvekshan 2024, shows that many students in India are facing big problems in learning. This survey was done in December 2024 by NCERT (National Council of Educational Research and Training) and looked at how well students in Class 3, 6, and 9 are learning in both government and private schools.

What the PARAKH Report Found

1. Problems in Math, Language, and Science: Many students are having a tough time with simple math like adding, subtracting, or solving easy problems.

  • In language, students are not able to read properly or write full sentences. They struggle to understand what they read.

  • In science, students don’t understand concepts clearly and find it hard to use what they learn in real life.

2. Big Gaps in Learning Between Different Places and People

The report also showed that children from some areas and poor families are doing worse than others. This means not all children are getting the same quality of education.

What Needs to Be Done?

The report says India must improve its schools by:

  • Changing the curriculum (what students learn)

  • Giving teachers better training

  • Using new technology to help students learn in fun and easy ways

The Ministry of Education wants to use the PARAKH report to make special programs for students who are behind. These steps also match the goals of NEP 2020 (National Education Policy), which wants every child to be strong in reading, writing, and math from the beginning.

Why Is This Report Important?

The PARAKH 2024 report is a big reminder that we must work together to help every child learn better. Good education is the key to helping students do well in school and succeed in life.

