PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023 Expected on this Date; Check Counselling Details

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023: The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) is likely to release the BSc nursing result on August 12, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the BSc (Hons) programme will be able to check out results on the official website: pgimer.edu.in. They have to enter the login information to access scorecards.

PGIMER, Chandigarh will release the merit list in the form of a PDF. Only those candidates who took the exam can check out the results. They will be able to download the category-wise merit list on the official website. Once the result is out, candidates can download it from the direct link mentioned here.

PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the result is provided below:

PGIMER Result 2023 Nursing Click Here

How to Check PGI Chandigarh Result 2023?

Candidates can check results by following the below instructions:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgimer.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the PGIMER result 2023 nursing link

Step 3: Submit the login details (if required)

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download and keep a hard copy for future references

What After Declaration of PGIMER BSc Nursing Result 2023?

The PGIMER counselling for the BSc nursing programme 2022 will be held in Chandigarh. PGIMER counselling 2023 will be held tentatively in 4 rounds. Candidates will have to keep important documents ready which will be verified during the counselling. PGIMER Nursing 2022 is expected to be held offline.

Also Read: ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here