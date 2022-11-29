Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme Now Applicable for Students of class 9 and 10

Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme: The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) makes education mandatory for all students up to class 8th. Pointing out this factor the Indian Govt has now limited the criteria to students of classes 9th and 10th which was earlier meant for only backward communities.

The Pre-Matric Scholarship was previously used to cover education for classes 1 to 8 as well as for those who belonged to SC, ST, OBC, and other minority communities. As per the government notice in 2009, RTE emphasizes free and compulsory elementary education (classes 1 to 8) for every child.

Official Notification: Click Here

As per the official release by the government, the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs only covers students studying in 9th and 10 standards. Furthermore, from 2022-23, the coverage under the pre-matric scholarship scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs will be for classes IX and X only.

Verification of Classes 9 & 10 in the PMS Scheme

The Institute Nodal Officer (INO)/District Nodal Officer (DNO)/State Nodal Officer (SNO) have been asked to verify the applications only for classes 9 and 10 under the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme of the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Objectives of the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme

The core objective of the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme is to build the foundation for the educational achievement of school students and also provide equal opportunities in the highly competitive employment sector. The Scheme will not only stimulate the parents to send their children to schools but also reduce their financial burden.

This is a great step in order to sustaining the parent's efforts to support and provide school education. Empowerment through education is one of the key factors of this scheme. Moreover, the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme will elevate the social economic scenario in the minority communities of India.

Also Read: Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Registrations commence at innovateindia.mygov.in