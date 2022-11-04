President Droupadi Murmu inaugurates IIMC North East campus at Aizawl

IIMC Aizwal: The permanent campus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication was inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu in Aizawl (North East Campus). The President inaugurated the campus on Thursday, November 3, 2022.

IIMC Aizawl will be offering Postgraduate Diploma Courses in English Journalism and Digital Media along with Short duration Media and Communication Courses. IIMC Aizawl included the other IIMC campuses in India are IIMC Delhi, Dhenkanal, Jammu, Kottayam, and Amravati.

IIMC has been set up with the aim to cater to the needs of media education in different regions across the country.

The North East Campus of IIMS Aizawl began in 2011 from a temporary campus building in Mizoram University. The permanent campus is however built on eight acres given by Mizoram University with separate Administrative Academic buildings long with hostels and staff quarters.

Postgraduate Diploma Course in English Journalism was being offered at the campus which has takers from across the country and a few from the North Eastern states.

I am happy to inaugurate the permanent campus of Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Aizawl which will be a boost to the media and mass communication studies in the entire North-East. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 3, 2022

The President took to Twitter to share the details of the inaugural ceremony conducted at Mizoram University. She added that the campus will boost the media and mass communication studies in the North Eastern Region. She also pointed out that IIMC provides a dynamic learning and working environment which will nurture new ideas, creativity, and research and develop leaders and innovators in the Mass Communication and Media Field.

