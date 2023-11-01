  1. Home
  2. News
  3. PU Results 2023 Out For PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Sem at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

PU Results 2023 Out For PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Sem at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Result 2023: Panjab University has announced the semester-wise results for PG Diploma Mass Communication programme today: November 1, 2023. Candidates can download their results at puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 1, 2023 17:40 IST
PU Results 2023
PU Results 2023

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has declared the semester-wise results of the PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Semester today, November 1, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exams that were conducted in the month of May this year can check and download their marksheets by filling out the necessary details from the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in. 

Candidates need to fill out the necessary login details such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has released the results of the PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations. 

Courses

Result release date

Direct Links

PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Semester

November 1, 2023

Click Here

Login details required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the result login window to get their marksheet online.

  • Semester
  • Roll number
  • Exam type

PU Chandigarh Highlights

Candidates can check the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights in the table below. 

About Panjab University

Details

Name of the University

Panjab University, Chandigarh

Programmes offered by the university

BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil Courses

Date of Examination

May 2023

Panjab University result release date

November 1, 2023

PU Result Link - Latest

Click Here

How to download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the semester-wise exams can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link available

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results 2023 will be displayed on the screen 

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard and download it for future reference

Also Read: ICAR CUET UG Counselling 2023 Second Round Schedule Revised, Document Upload Begins On November 3
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023