PU Results 2023 Out For PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Sem at results.puexam.in, Get Direct Link Here

Panjab University Results 2023: Panjab University (PU), Chandigarh has declared the semester-wise results of the PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Semester today, November 1, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have appeared for the exams that were conducted in the month of May this year can check and download their marksheets by filling out the necessary details from the official websites - puchd.ac.in and results.puexam.in.

Candidates need to fill out the necessary login details such as exam type, semester and roll number in the result login window to get access to their results. The University has released the results of the PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Semester exams online.

Check here the direct link for Panjab University Result 2023 for various semester or final examinations.

Courses Result release date Direct Links PG Diploma in Mass Communication 2nd Semester November 1, 2023 Click Here

Login details required to download the Panjab University results 2023

Candidates need to enter the below-given details in the result login window to get their marksheet online.

Semester

Roll number

Exam type

PU Chandigarh Highlights

Candidates can check the PU Chandigarh overview and highlights in the table below.

About Panjab University Details Name of the University Panjab University, Chandigarh Programmes offered by the university BA, BSc, BBA, BE, BCA, BCom, MA, MBA, MSc, MPhil Courses Date of Examination May 2023 Panjab University result release date November 1, 2023 PU Result Link - Latest Click Here

How to download the Panjab University result 2023 online?

Candidates who have appeared for the semester-wise exams can follow the steps that are mentioned below to download their PU even semester results 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official result portal of Panjab University - results.puexam.in

Step 2: Click on the May result link available

Step 3: The direct links to check the PU sem-wise results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the details as asked

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on the scorecard and download it for future reference

