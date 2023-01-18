PUMDET 2023: WBJEEB To Conduct Presidency University PG Admissions Entrance Exam

PUMDET 2023: As per the recent updates, the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) is going to conduct the Presidency University Masters Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) 2023. It has been mentioned on the official website that PUMDET is tentatively scheduled to be held on July 9, 2023. The exam will be conducted for subjects like - applied Economics, applied Geology, Bengali, Chemistry, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Life Sciences, Mathematics, Philosophy, Sociology, Physics, Political Science, and Statistics.

The WBJEEB official website states - “West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) will conduct OMR based entrance test (PUMDET-2023) and counselling for admission to various Postgraduate (M.A./M. Sc) Courses in Presidency University for the academic session 2023-24.”

PUMDET 2023 Dates

Events Dates PUMDET Registration January 31, 2023 Last date to apply for PUMDET February 21, 2023 PUMDET July 9, 2023

PUMDET 2023 Registration

As per West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB), the PUMDET 2023 registration will commence on January 31, 2023. Candidates will be able to apply for the Presidency University PG entrance exam at - wbjeeb.nic.in. The last date to register for PUMDET is February 21, 2023. PUMDET application forms have to be filled by candidates online. The PUMDET application fee can be paid online by means of Net Banking/Credit Card/Debit Card. The offline application fee can be paid through cash using the Allahabad Bank e-challan.

About Presidency University Masters Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET)

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) conducts PUMDET to shortlist aspirants for admission in MA and MSc programmes offered at Presidency University, Kolkata. Presidency University Master Degree Entrance Test (PUMDET) comprises separate entrance tests for admission in science and humanities courses.

