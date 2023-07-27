  1. Home
Punjab NEET UG 2023 Provisional Merit List Out on bfuhs.ac.in; Get PDF Here

The Punjab NEET UG 2023 provisional merit list has been released by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences. Candidates can check their names on the list by entering their roll numbers. The merit list is for admission to MBBS/BDS courses.

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 27, 2023 15:48 IST
Punjab NEET UG 2023 Merit List: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, BFUHS has released the Punjab NEET UG provisional merit list. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the result on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. The provisional merit list is available in PDF format.

The merit list for admission to MBBS/BDS courses has been released for the combined category and for NRIs. If you have any objections to the list, you can submit them in person at the Admission Branch of BFUHS, Faridkot, along with relevant documents and records. The deadline for submitting objections is July 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Punjab NEET Merit List 2023 PDF Download- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to download PDF is given below:

Comibed Category NEET Merit List

Click Here

NRI Merit List

Click Here

How to Check Punjab NEET UG 2023 Merit List?

Candidates can follow the below steps to download the PDF:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bfuhs.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, select between combined/ NRI merit list link

Step 3: The Punjab NEET UG 2023 merit list PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Press Ctrl+F and search your name

Step 5: View and download the list 

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

Details Mentioned on Punjab NEET UG 2023 Merit List

Candidates can check out the important information that will be provided on the list below:

  • Merit No.
  • Roll Number
  • Candidate Name
  • Father's Name 
  • UG NEET Marks 
  • Percentile 
  • UG NEET Rank 
  • Category 
  • Remarks

What After Release of Punjab NEET Merit List 2023?

After the release of the tentative list, if any of the objections are accepted, the modifications will be communicated through the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a vigil on bfuhs.ac.in for the latest updates. 

Also Read: Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023 choice filling starts, know steps here

 
