Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Round 3 Registration Close Today, Get Direct Link Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling Round 3: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, will close the registration process for Punjab NEET UG round 3 counselling today, September 8, 2023. The link will be available on the official website until 5 p.m. today. Candidates eligible to participate in the third round of MBBS counselling can visit the official website to complete the registrations.

The Punjab NEET UG counselling round 3 registration link is available on the official counselling portal of BFUHS Punjab. The provisional merit list based on the marks of the students will be released on September 13, 2023. The processing of the seat allotment will be conducted on September 16, 2023, and the provisional allotment result will be released on September 20, 2023. Candidates can submit the online choices/ preferences of college or course from September 13 to 15, 2023.

Punjab NEET UG counselling round 3 registration link is available on the official website - bfuhs.ac.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the registrations through the direct link available here.

How to Register for Punjab NEET UG Round 3 Counselling

The registration link for Punjab NEET UG counselling will remain open until today, September 8, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the registration process through the link given on the official website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Punjab NEET UG counselling

Step 2: Click on the counselling round 3 registrations until admission

Step 3: Enter the required details in the new registration link

Step 4: Upload photo, signature and other documents

Step 5: Submit the application fee as per the criteria

Step 6: Save the filled application and click on submit

