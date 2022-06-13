Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022 Released, Get Direct Link Here, Download RJET Hall Ticket at jetauj2022.com

Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022 Released: As per the latest update, the Agriculture University, Rajasthan has formally released the Rajasthan JET 2022 Admit Card for the upcoming entrance exam. The Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test, JET 2022 Admit card has been released by the exam authority today - 13th June 2022 and published online to ensure easy access to the same for the students. Student who have registered to appear for the Agriculture Entrance Test can download their hall tickets by logging onto the exam portal - jetauj2022.com. Alternatively, candidates can also make use of the direct link placed below using which quick, easy and direct access to Download Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022 will be provided to the students:

Download Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022- Direct Link (Available Now)

Rajasthan JET 2022 Exam on 19th June

Rajasthan JET 2022 Entrance exam is scheduled to be held on 19th June 2022. The undergraduate level entrance exam which is held to screen candidates for admission to various programmes, is being held by Agriculture University, Rajasthan. The exam is scheduled to be held in offline mode and will be held at designated exam centres spread across the state. The details related to exam centre details and the exam-day guidelines and other such details will be provided on the Rajasthan JET 2022 admit cards released today. Therefore, it is important for candidates to download Rajasthan JET 2022 admit cards at the earliest.

How to Download Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022 online?

To ensure that the hall ticket is available to the registered candidates quickly and without any problem, the exam authority has released the hall tickets online via the official website. Those candidates who have successfully completed their registration process and paid the requisite amount of application fee need to log onto the website - jetauj2022.com to download their hall tickets. On the homepage, find and click on the link for 'Candidate Login' tab and enter your registered credentials. After logging in, the Rajasthan JET Admit Card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

