Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Provisional Merit List For Stray Vacancy Round Today, Get Direct Link Here

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences, Jaipur will release the provisional merit list for the Rajasthan NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 15, 2023. Once released, candidates can download the merit list from the official website - rajpgneet2023.com. Get the direct link here.

Updated: Oct 15, 2023 11:34 IST
Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Provisional Merit List
Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Provisional Merit List

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: The RUHS College of Dental Sciences (Government Dental College), Jaipur will release the provisional merit list for the Rajasthan NEET PG stray vacancy round today: October 15, 2023, in online mode. Once released, candidates who have participated in the stray vacancy counselling can check and download the merit list from the official website - rajpgneet2023.com.

As per the released schedule, the seat allotment for the Rajasthan NEET PG stray vacancy counselling will be done physically on October 18, 2023, (10 am). Shortlisted candidates need to report to the allocated colleges by October 20, 2023, (12 noon). 

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Provisional Merit List - Direct Link (Available Soon)

Check the official notice here

Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Stray Vacancy Round Important Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round in the table below:

Events

Dates

Release of Rajasthan NEET PG stray vacancy round provisional merit list

October 15, 2023

Physical verification and seat allotment 

October 18, 2023 (at 10 am)

Reporting to the allocated colleges/ institute

October 18 to 20, 2023 (till 12 noon)

How to check and download the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list online?

The Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 stray vacancy round merit list can be accessed online, once available. Candidates can check the below-given steps to check and download the merit list.

Step 1: Go to the official website - rajpgneet2023.com

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to download the Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 stray vacancy round merit list available on the homepage 

Step 3: After this, click on the merit list pdf 

Step 4: Download the merit list for future use

