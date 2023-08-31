  1. Home
Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Merit List 2023 released at rajpgneet2023.com, know steps to download

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023: The office of the Chairman has issued the round 2 Rajasthan NEET merit list online. Candidates can check and download the provisional and combined Rajasthan NEET PG state merit list at rajpgneet2023.com. Know steps to download here

Updated: Aug 31, 2023 18:24 IST
Rajasthan NEET PG Round 2 Counselling 2023: Office of the Chairman, NEET PG Medical and Dental Admission Board has released the second provisional and combined round 2 merit list pdf. As per the Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 merit list pdf, as many as 3,332 candidates have been selected in the merit list. 

Candidates can check the merit list online at rajpgneet2023.com. As of now, the choice filling process and payment of the security deposit is underway. Those who did not participate, or were not allotted seats in the Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 round 1, or those who wish to upgrade their allotted seats will be eligible for choice locking. 

Rajasthan NEET PG round 2 merit list 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now) 

Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Dates 

Candidates who wish to get admission in Rajasthan medical colleges can check below the table to know the dates: 

Events 

Dates 

Last date of choice filling process and payment of security deposit

September 2, 2023 by 11:45 PM

Rajasthan NEET PG seat allotment result

September 6, 2023

Downloading of seat allotment letters

September 7 to 11, 2023

How to download Rajasthan NEET PG 2023 Round 2 Merit List? 

The provisional and combined merit list has been released in the form pdf. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to know how to download Rajasthan NEET PG merit list for round 2: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: rajpgneet2023.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link - provisional merit list, combined, round 2 on top of the page

Step 3: A pdf file will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the PDF file and save it for future references 

Step 5: Find name or ID to check merit status

What details will be mentioned on Rajasthan NEET PG second round merit list 2023? 

The following information will be mentioned on the provisional common state merit list of Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2023 for round 2: 

  • Registration ID
  • Name
  • NEET PG Score After Weightage
  • NEET Rank
  • Gender
  • Domicile
  • Filled Category
  • Provisional Considered Category
  • Additional Category
  • In-Service/Non Service
  • NEET PG Score
  • In-Service Experience Years
  • State Merit No. (Combined)
  • Remarks 

