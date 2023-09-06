RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Retotalling Process Begin, Know How To Apply Here

RBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Retotalling: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has started the application process for the retotalling of the RBSE class 10th, 12th result 2023 online. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for the re-verification of classes 12 and 10 marks by filling out the application form through the official website - bseronline.in.

As per the given details, the last date to apply for the revaluation process is September 8, 2023, and with a late fee till September 13, 2023. To apply for the retotalling process, candidates need to make a payment of Rs 300 per subject. If they apply after September 8, 2023, they need to pay an additional Rs 300 as a late fee.

RBSE Supplementary Result 2023 Retotalling Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Rajasthan Board (RBSE) class 10th, 12th supply result 2023 rechecking application in the table given below:

Events Dates Last date for registration with the normal fee September 8, 2023 Last date for registration with a late fee September 13, 2023

How to apply for RBSE Supplementary Exam Retotalling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the RBSE 10th, 12th result re-evaluation in online mode.

Step 1: Visit the official website of RBSE - bseronline.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link that reads, scrutiny 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be open in the new window

Step 4: Enter all the required details in the application form

Step 5: Make the online payment of the prescribed application fee and then submit the details

Step 6: Download the RBSE 10th, 12th revaluation confirmation page

Step 7: Print a hard copy of it for future use

