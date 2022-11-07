SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022: Odisha SAMS Plus 3 Second Merit List for Phase II OUT at samsodisha.gov.in

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022: The Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha has released the SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022 for phase 2 today i.e. 7th November 2022. Students can check their Odisha +3 Admissions 2nd merit list at - samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates can check the SAMS Odisha +3 Admissions 2nd merit list by using the required login credentials. Also, a direct link to check the merit list has been provided below -

SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022: As per the recent updates, the Department of Higher Education (DHE) Odisha will release the SAMS Odisha +3 Second Merit List 2022 for phase 2 today i.e. 7th November 2022. As per the released date and time, the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list for phase 2 will be available by 2 PM. Students can check their Odisha +3 Admissions 2nd merit list at - samsodisha.gov.in.

To download the SAMS Odisha +3 second merit list, students will have to use the required login credentials. The SAMS Odisha +3 merit list 2022 for 2nd phase will be prepared as per the admissions under the first merit list. Candidates whose names will be mentioned in the SAMS Odisha 2nd merit list will have to report to their allocated colleges and institutions.

How To Download SAMS Odisha +3 Admission 2022 Second Merit List for Phase 2?

The merit list of Student Academic Management System (SAMS) admission will be released in online mode. Students will have to go to the official website - samsodisha.gov.in to check the SAMS Odisha +3 Admission merit list for 2nd phase.

1st Step - Go to the official website - samsodisha.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on the link Phase II 2nd Selection List.

3rd Step - A new page will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Login with college type, stream, college name, district and subject and submit the details.

5th Step - SAMS Odisha Merit list 2022 will appear on the screen.

All the selected candidates through the SAMS Odisha +3 merit list will have to report to their allocated colleges and institutions. Under the first merit list, the deadline to report to college was 31st October 2022. Student Academic Management System (SAMS) is an integrated portal that provides a common platform for admission into various courses across the State through e-Admission.